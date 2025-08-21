People with sensitive personalities more prone to anxiety, depression

Have you ever been told you’re “too sensitive”? It turns out that this trait could be more than just a personality quirk.

A new study, titled The Relationship Between Environmental Sensitivity and Common Mental-Health Problems in Adolescents and Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis' published in peer-reviewed Clinical Psychological Science, has found that highly sensitive people are significantly more likely to experience depression and anxiety. It also highlighted that this same sensitivity also makes them more responsive to therapy and positive experiences, offering hope for better mental health outcomes.

What do researchers mean by 'sensitivity'?

According to the study, sensitivity, also known as environmental sensitivity or sensory-processing sensitivity, is a personality trait that reflects how strongly someone reacts to environmental and emotional stimuli. This could mean noticing subtle changes in a room, being easily moved by music, or feeling emotionally affected by the moods of others.

“Highly sensitive individuals process sensory input more deeply, which makes them more vulnerable to stress but also more responsive to support,” explained Professor Michael Pluess, lead researcher at the University of Surrey and Visiting Professor at Queen Mary University of London, in a statement published on the university website. The research team, led by Queen Mary University of London, conducted the first-ever meta-analysis on sensitivity and mental health, reviewing 33 studies with 12,697 participants across multiple countries. The results showed a strong association between sensitivity and common mental health problems, especially depression and anxiety. Other conditions, such as PTSD, agoraphobia, and avoidant personality disorder, also showed significant links.

“This is the most extensive systematic review on sensitivity and mental health in adolescents and adults to date,” said Tom Falkenstein, psychotherapist and PhD student at Queen Mary University, in the statement. Why does being highly sensitive affect mental health? Researchers suggest that because highly sensitive people notice and feel more, they can easily become overstimulated and overwhelmed. This heightened awareness may lead to rumination, emotional reactivity, and feelings of helplessness, all of which increase the risk of depression and anxiety. At the same time, sensitivity also means a greater capacity for positive emotional experiences—making supportive environments and therapy especially powerful for them.