Ovarian cysts and fibroids: What experts want every women to know

They are common, often silent, and frequently misunderstood. Ovarian cysts and fibroids affect millions of women, yet many remain unaware until symptoms appear. While most cases are harmless, some can disrupt daily life, menstrual health , and even fertility. Knowing the difference can be the first step towards better reproductive health.

How common are they and who is at risk?

Ovarian cysts and fibroids are among the most common gynaecological conditions, especially during reproductive years.

“Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that form on or inside the ovaries, and many women may develop at least one cyst in their lifetime without even knowing about it,” says Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist & Director, RISAA IVF.

She adds that conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, hormonal imbalances, and fertility treatments can increase risk. Experts also share that uterine fibroids affect a large number of women. "Studies suggest that up to 70–80 per cent of women may develop fibroids by the age of 50, although many remain symptom-free," adds Dr Bakshi. Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, notes that fibroids are especially common in women aged 30–50, particularly those with a family history, obesity, or early onset of menstruation. Ovarian cysts vs fibroids: What is the difference? Although often confused, these conditions are quite different in both cause and location.

Ovarian cysts: Fluid-filled sacs on or inside the ovaries, often linked to the menstrual cycle

Fibroids: Solid, non-cancerous growths made of muscle and fibrous tissue in the uterus Dr Bakshi explains, “Ovarian cysts are fluid sacs on the ovaries which are caused mainly by hormonal cycles. On the other hand, fibroids are solid muscle growths in the uterus which are affected by hormones and genetics.” While cysts are commonly tied to ovulation, fibroids are more influenced by hormones like oestrogen and progesterone, along with genetic and environmental factors. Symptoms you should never ignore Both conditions can be silent, but certain symptoms should prompt immediate medical attention. Warning signs include:

Sudden or severe lower abdominal pain

Heavy or prolonged periods

Persistent pelvic pressure

Bloating or abdominal swelling

Pain during intercourse

Frequent urination or constipation Dr Badiger highlights that “sudden severe abdominal pain” could indicate cyst rupture or torsion, which requires urgent care. Fibroids, on the other hand, can become serious when they lead to severe anaemia, fertility issues, or pressure on nearby organs. Can they affect fertility and pregnancy? In most cases, ovarian cysts do not impact fertility. However, certain types linked to endometriosis or hormonal disorders may interfere with ovulation and cause irregular cycles.

Fibroids can have a more direct effect, particularly if they grow inside the uterus. They may alter the uterine shape, making implantation difficult and increasing the risk of miscarriage. “Not all cysts or fibroids cause problems, but it’s important to monitor them regularly,” says Dr Bakshi. How are they diagnosed and when should you get checked? Diagnosis is usually straightforward and relies on imaging and clinical evaluation. Common diagnostic methods include: Pelvic examination

Ultrasound (most commonly used)

MRI or CT scans for complex cases

Blood tests such as CA-125 in specific situations There is no universal rule for routine screening, but experts recommend regular gynaecological check-ups once menstruation begins or in early adulthood.

Women with symptoms, risk factors, or plans for pregnancy may benefit from earlier and more frequent screening. A baseline ultrasound after 30 can also help detect issues early. When is treatment needed? Not all cysts or fibroids require treatment, as many are harmless and may resolve on their own. However, intervention becomes necessary if they cause symptoms or complications. Treatment options include: Medications Hormonal therapy to regulate cycles and prevent cyst formation

GnRH agonists to shrink fibroids

Pain relievers for symptom management Procedures: Laparoscopy to remove cysts

Myomectomy to remove fibroids while preserving the uterus

Minimally invasive procedures like uterine artery embolisation

Hysterectomy in severe cases Treatment decisions depend on size, symptoms, and a woman’s reproductive plans.

Can lifestyle changes help? While prevention is not always possible, certain lifestyle choices can lower risk and support reproductive health. Experts recommend: Maintaining a healthy weight to regulate hormone levels

Exercising regularly to support hormonal balance

Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol

Managing stress effectively

Going for regular gynaecological check-ups Dr Badiger emphasises that while these steps cannot guarantee prevention, they can reduce risk and improve overall health outcomes. As experts underline, understanding your body and staying proactive about reproductive health can go a long way in ensuring early detection and better outcomes.