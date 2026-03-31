'Cicada' Covid variant BA.3.2 detected in 23 countries: What we know so far

A new variant of SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2) called BA.3.2 is being tracked around the world after being found in at least 23 countries. It is nicknamed “Cicada” because, much like the insect that remains hidden for long periods before emerging, this variant went largely unnoticed before beginning to spread more widely.

According to global health agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while the new variant has over 70 mutations and may spread more easily or cause reinfections, early data suggest it is not leading to more severe illness. Experts say the situation needs close monitoring, but there is no reason to panic right now.

Here’s what we know about the ‘Cicada’ variant so far. What is the BA.3.2 ‘Cicada’ variant? BA.3.2 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron family of SARS-CoV-2 that caused the Covid-19 global pandemic. It was first identified in South Africa in November 2024 and remained under the radar before showing wider spread in 2025. According to a recent CDC surveillance report, the variant has now been detected in at least 23 countries worldwide. The CDC reports that cases have been increasing since around September 2025, detected through clinical samples, travel screenings, and wastewater monitoring systems in several geographic locations.

In another analysis published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases earlier this year, BA.3.2 is described as a “potential saltation variant” because it has acquired a large number of mutations in a short period of time. Why scientists are closely monitoring the BA.3.2 variant The biggest concern around BA.3.2 is its unusually high number of mutations, particularly in the spike protein, which is the part of the virus that helps it enter human cells. BA.3.2: ~70–75 spike mutations

Omicron (2021): ~30 mutations

Delta: ~10 mutations As the CDC report states, these mutations can weaken resistance from previous infections or vaccines, potentially leading to immune escape.

Similarly, the paper published in The Lancet states, “BA.3.2 exhibits potent antibody evasion, with mutations in important sites for neutralising antibody activity.” However, it is worth noting that laboratory data also indicate that the virus is less efficient at binding to the ACE2 receptor on lung cells. The ACE2 receptor is a protein found on many human cells, including in the lungs and heart, that the Covid virus uses to enter the body and infect cells. Global spread: Where has the BA.3.2 variant been detected? BA.3.2 has now been identified across Africa, Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania.

First detected: South Africa (Nov 2024)

Spread to: Mozambique, Netherlands, Germany, US, and beyond

Now present in: 23+ countries globally In Europe, the variant has shown localised spikes during late 2025–early 2026, though without a corresponding surge in hospitalisations. In the United States: Detected via travellers, clinical samples, and wastewater

Found across 25 states

Still accounts for well below 1 per cent of cases nationally Is the ‘Cicada’ variant more contagious than earlier strains? Experts believe the large number of spike mutations may give the variant immune escape advantages, allowing it to: Infect previously exposed individuals

Cause reinfections

Spread more easily in partially immune populations The CDC notes that BA.3.2 has shown enhanced in vitro immune escape, meaning it can evade antibodies in laboratory settings.

However, its real-world transmission advantage remains modest so far, and it has not replaced dominant strains globally. Symptoms: What does BA.3.2 infection look like? So far, BA.3.2 does not appear to cause new or unusual symptoms. According to reports, the symptoms are similar to earlier Omicron variants: Sore throat

Fever and chills

Fatigue

Cough

Body aches

Runny nose Some patients may also experience: Headache

Nausea or mild gastrointestinal issues

Shortness of breath (in fewer cases) Is the new BA.3.2 variant more dangerous? According to media reports, most cases so far have been mild to moderate, there is no unusual rise in hospitalisations, and no clear increase in mortality.