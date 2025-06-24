Home / Health / Cataracts in 30s and 40s? How screen time and stress may be clouding vision

Cataracts in 30s and 40s? How screen time and stress may be clouding vision

Cataracts are increasingly affecting people in their 30s and 40s-could screen habits, stress, or family history be raising your risk? Experts explain why early eye care is crucial

cataracts in young adults, professionals
Young persons, even those in their 20s, can develop cataracts. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cataracts are typically seen as a vision problem that affects older adults. But doctors are now reporting a steady rise in cases among people in their 30s and 40s. Health experts say prolonged screen exposure, poor lifestyle habits, stress, and family history are all contributing to this worrying trend. Here’s what young Indians need to know.
 
Dr Ajay Sharma, Founder and CMD of Eye-Q Eye Hospital, Gurugram, told Business Standard, “While cataracts continue to primarily affect people over 60, we are now seeing a noticeable increase in early-onset cases. These are often triggered by uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, eczema, long-term steroid use, and poor eye hygiene.”
 
He added that genetic predisposition, eye injuries, and metabolic disorders like hyperparathyroidism also play a significant role. “This is emerging as a serious public health issue. Cataracts remain the leading cause of blindness in India,” Dr Sharma said.

Can screen time and work stress cause early cataracts?

Yes. According to Dr Sharma, our screen-heavy lifestyles are putting unprecedented strain on our eyes. Long hours in front of digital devices—especially during night shifts—disrupt melatonin levels and cause oxidative stress in the eye’s lens. This, over time, leads to clouding. Poor sleep, digital fatigue, and work-related stress are increasingly contributing to early cataract formation among younger adults.

Is blue light really harmful to your eyes?

Prolonged exposure to blue light from devices and indoor lighting can damage proteins in the eye’s lens. Studies suggest this oxidative stress may contribute to cataract development. When screen time is excessive and natural light exposure is low, the eye’s ability to recover is reduced. Dr Sharma recommends limiting screen time, using blue light filters, and spending more time outdoors.

Do smoking and poor lifestyle choices increase cataract risk?

Absolutely. Smoking—including vaping—introduces free radicals that damage the lens at a cellular level. Combined with chronic stress, obesity, and uncontrolled diabetes, this can accelerate cataract development—sometimes even in your early 30s.

Does family history affect your cataract risk?

Yes. If cataracts run in your family, you may inherit weaknesses in your lens proteins. This makes you more vulnerable, even without other triggers. Dr Sharma advises those with a family history of cataracts to start regular eye screenings early and adopt preventive habits like good sleep, a balanced diet, and reduced screen time.

What are the early signs of cataracts in young adults?

Watch out for:
  • Persistent blurry vision
  • Sensitivity to light
  • Difficulty seeing at night
  • Frequent changes in prescription glasses
  • Visual fatigue or a cloudy sensation
If you notice any of these symptoms, don’t ignore them—schedule a comprehensive eye exam.

How can young professionals prevent early cataracts?

Dr Sharma suggests making these lifestyle changes:
  • Eat antioxidant-rich foods like leafy greens, berries, and citrus fruits
  • Exercise regularly and manage blood sugar levels
  • Get quality sleep and manage stress
  • Quit smoking and limit alcohol
  • Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds

What cataract surgery options are available in India?

Cataract surgery has advanced significantly, offering several modern techniques:
  • Femto LASER-assisted surgery: Bladeless and precise with faster recovery
  • Micro-incision cataract surgery: Stitchless and minimally invasive
  • Phacoemulsification: Ultrasonic probe used to remove the cloudy lens
These options are tailored based on your lifestyle, vision needs, and overall health.

Is robotic or AI-assisted cataract surgery available in India?

Yes. Many top eye hospitals now offer robotic and AI-powered cataract surgeries. These techniques improve surgical precision and lens placement, reducing recovery time and improving outcomes. Laser-assisted options, often termed robotic surgeries, are increasingly popular.

How much does cataract surgery cost in India?

Surgery costs depend on the type and hospital:
  • Basic surgeries start at ₹10,000
  • Laser-assisted surgeries with premium lenses can cost up to ₹1.6 lakh
  • On average, phacoemulsification with standard lenses costs ₹25,000–₹40,000

Does health insurance in India cover cataract surgery?

Yes. Most policies treat cataract removal as a day-care procedure. However, there are usually reimbursement caps (₹20,000–₹50,000 per eye) and waiting periods of 1–2 years for pre-existing cataracts. Always check your policy for details.

Why early action matters

Eye health is no longer just a concern for older adults. Young professionals who rely heavily on screens, work long hours, or have a family history of cataracts need to take preventive steps early. “Early diagnosis, regular screenings, and timely lifestyle changes are key to preserving long-term vision,” said Dr Sharma.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICMR develops portable Nipah rapid detection kit with 100% accuracy

Salman Khan reveals brain aneurysm, AVM and the 'suicide disease'

Burnout at work: When stress becomes serious, and what to do next

How human urine could help create dental and bone implants of the future

Glass bottles may have more microplastics than plastic, shows French study

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsHealth MinistryCataract surgery

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story