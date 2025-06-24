Cataracts in 30s and 40s? How screen time and stress may be clouding vision

Cataracts are typically seen as a vision problem that affects older adults. But doctors are now reporting a steady rise in cases among people in their 30s and 40s. Health experts say prolonged screen exposure, poor lifestyle habits, stress, and family history are all contributing to this worrying trend. Here’s what young Indians need to know.

Dr Ajay Sharma, Founder and CMD of Eye-Q Eye Hospital, Gurugram, told Business Standard, “While cataracts continue to primarily affect people over 60, we are now seeing a noticeable increase in early-onset cases. These are often triggered by uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, eczema, long-term steroid use, and poor eye hygiene.”

He added that genetic predisposition, eye injuries, and metabolic disorders like hyperparathyroidism also play a significant role. “This is emerging as a serious public health issue. Cataracts remain the leading cause of blindness in India,” Dr Sharma said. Can screen time and work stress cause early cataracts? Yes. According to Dr Sharma, our screen-heavy lifestyles are putting unprecedented strain on our eyes . Long hours in front of digital devices—especially during night shifts—disrupt melatonin levels and cause oxidative stress in the eye’s lens. This, over time, leads to clouding. Poor sleep, digital fatigue, and work-related stress are increasingly contributing to early cataract formation among younger adults.

Is blue light really harmful to your eyes? Prolonged exposure to blue light from devices and indoor lighting can damage proteins in the eye’s lens. Studies suggest this oxidative stress may contribute to cataract development. When screen time is excessive and natural light exposure is low, the eye’s ability to recover is reduced. Dr Sharma recommends limiting screen time, using blue light filters, and spending more time outdoors. Do smoking and poor lifestyle choices increase cataract risk? Absolutely. Smoking—including vaping—introduces free radicals that damage the lens at a cellular level. Combined with chronic stress, obesity, and uncontrolled diabetes, this can accelerate cataract development—sometimes even in your early 30s.

Does family history affect your cataract risk? Yes. If cataracts run in your family, you may inherit weaknesses in your lens proteins. This makes you more vulnerable, even without other triggers. Dr Sharma advises those with a family history of cataracts to start regular eye screenings early and adopt preventive habits like good sleep, a balanced diet, and reduced screen time. What are the early signs of cataracts in young adults? Watch out for: Persistent blurry vision

Sensitivity to light

Difficulty seeing at night

Frequent changes in prescription glasses

Visual fatigue or a cloudy sensation If you notice any of these symptoms, don’t ignore them—schedule a comprehensive eye exam.

How can young professionals prevent early cataracts? Dr Sharma suggests making these lifestyle changes: Eat antioxidant-rich foods like leafy greens, berries, and citrus fruits

Exercise regularly and manage blood sugar levels

Get quality sleep and manage stress

Quit smoking and limit alcohol

Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds What cataract surgery options are available in India? Cataract surgery has advanced significantly, offering several modern techniques: Femto LASER-assisted surgery: Bladeless and precise with faster recovery

Micro-incision cataract surgery: Stitchless and minimally invasive

Phacoemulsification: Ultrasonic probe used to remove the cloudy lens These options are tailored based on your lifestyle, vision needs, and overall health.

Is robotic or AI-assisted cataract surgery available in India? Yes. Many top eye hospitals now offer robotic and AI-powered cataract surgeries . These techniques improve surgical precision and lens placement, reducing recovery time and improving outcomes. Laser-assisted options, often termed robotic surgeries, are increasingly popular. How much does cataract surgery cost in India? Surgery costs depend on the type and hospital: Basic surgeries start at ₹10,000

Laser-assisted surgeries with premium lenses can cost up to ₹1.6 lakh

On average, phacoemulsification with standard lenses costs ₹25,000–₹40,000 Does health insurance in India cover cataract surgery? Yes. Most policies treat cataract removal as a day-care procedure. However, there are usually reimbursement caps (₹20,000–₹50,000 per eye) and waiting periods of 1–2 years for pre-existing cataracts. Always check your policy for details.