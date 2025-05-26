Ozempic teeth, face and tongue: Side effects of GLP-1 drugs explained

What started as a medication for type 2 diabetes has now become a viral fix for weight loss. Due to their appetite-suppressing effects, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists like semaglutide—sold under brand names such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and tirzepatide (marketed as Mounjaro and Zepbound)—are now among the most talked-about drugs in the medical world. But people are reporting unsettling side effects.

According to media reports, users are experiencing changes like sunken cheeks, brittle teeth, and altered taste. Social media has coined terms for them—“Ozempic face”, “Ozempic teeth”, and “Ozempic tongue”. Are these simply side effects of weight loss, or something more alarming?

What is Ozempic face and what causes it?

According to Cleveland Clinic, one of the most visible effects of weight-loss jabs is “Ozempic face”, a term used to describe the hollowed, aged appearance that can accompany rapid weight loss. It is not caused by the medication itself, but by the speed of weight loss. As body fat reduces, facial fat often goes first, leading to sagging skin, defined wrinkles, and a prematurely aged look.

How to prevent Ozempic face:

Opt for gradual weight loss

Follow a protein-rich diet to preserve skin elasticity

Stay hydrated

Use moisturisers or consult a dermatologist for fillers or skin-tightening procedures

What are Ozempic teeth and why do they occur?

According to media reports, dentists are observing an increase in oral health issues among patients using GLP-1 receptor agonists. The “Ozempic teeth” condition includes:

Dry mouth (xerostomia), which reduces saliva flow and increases the risk of decay

Higher risk of cavities and gum disease

Metallic taste or bad breath

How to reduce oral side effects:

Maintain strict oral hygiene (brushing, flossing, mouthwash)

Stay hydrated

Chew sugar-free gum or use saliva substitutes

Visit the dentist regularly

What is Ozempic tongue and how does it affect taste?

Some users report altered taste sensations, ranging from a metallic or bitter taste to reduced enjoyment of food. This may be due to GLP-1 receptors found in taste buds, in addition to the gut and pancreas.

Managing Ozempic tongue:

Drink water to ease dry mouth and support taste perception

Maintain oral hygiene to minimise disruptions

Should users be concerned about these side effects?

Experts advise using weight-loss drugs only under medical supervision. Any persistent side effects should be discussed with a healthcare professional.