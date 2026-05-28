Ozempic-style drugs tied to slower cancer spread in major new study

Drugs such as Drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, already widely used for diabetes and weight loss, may also help slow the spread of certain cancers, according to a major new study to be presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago this week.

The study adds to growing evidence that GLP-1 drugs may offer benefits beyond weight loss and blood sugar control, while also raising hopes among cancer researchers because the medicines were linked to a significantly lower risk of cancers progressing to advanced stages.

The research was led by scientists at Cleveland Clinic’s Taussig Cancer Institute and analysed health data from more than 12,000 people.

What did the study find? Researchers compared cancer patients taking GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists, the class of drugs that includes semaglutide and tirzepatide, with patients taking another type of diabetes medicine called DPP-4 (dipeptidyl peptidase-4) inhibitors. They found that patients using GLP-1 drugs had notably lower rates of metastatic progression, which is when cancer spreads to other parts of the body. Key findings from the study Lung cancer patients taking GLP-1 drugs had a 10 per cent progression rate to stage IV disease compared with 22 per cent among those taking DPP-4 inhibitors

Breast cancer progression was seen in 10 per cent of GLP-1 users compared with 20 per cent in the comparison group

Colorectal cancer progression occurred in 13 per cent of GLP-1 users versus 22 per cent of those on DPP-4 inhibitors

Liver cancer progression was reported in 19 per cent of GLP-1 users compared with 28 per cent among those on other diabetes drugs

Patients with prostate, pancreatic and kidney cancers also showed lower rates of metastasis although the results were not statistically significant Researchers behind the study said the pattern suggests the drugs may have a broader anti-cancer effect across several obesity-related cancers.

Why could these drugs affect cancer? Researchers are still trying to understand why the medicines appear to slow cancer progression. One theory is that weight loss itself lowers cancer risk because obesity is linked to inflammation, hormonal changes and metabolic dysfunction that can help tumours grow. However, experts also believe the drugs may directly influence cancer biology. The study found that tumours with higher levels of GLP-1 receptors were linked to a 33 per cent lower overall risk of death. Among breast cancer patients, the risk of death was 45 per cent lower in those with higher levels of these receptors.

“Our study found that use of GLP-1 drugs, compared to DPP-4 inhibitors and other antidiabetic drugs, was associated with a meaningful reduction in cancer progression across four solid tumour types. It provides early evidence that future studies are worth pursuing,” said lead researcher Dr Mark David Orland, Taussig Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio. Why researchers are urging caution Despite the promising results, researchers stressed that the study was observational and has not yet been peer-reviewed, which means it does not prove that GLP-1 drugs directly prevent cancer spread. The analysis relied on real-world medical records rather than randomised clinical trials. This means other factors, including access to healthcare and follow-up treatment, may also have influenced outcomes.