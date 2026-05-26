Heat and mental health: Can rising temperatures trigger stress, aggression?

As intense heatwaves shatter temperature records across the world, medical experts are warning that extreme heat may affect not only physical health but also disrupt our mental health. Beyond the risks of dehydration and heatstroke, prolonged heat exposure is increasingly being linked to sharp spikes in anxiety, irritability, and even aggressive behavior.

When ambient temperatures soar, the body's cooling mechanisms work overtime, placing the central nervous system under continuous strain and hindering the brain's ability to regulate emotions.

Dr Pavitra Shankar, associate consultant of psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, explains, "When temperatures stay high for days, our body struggles to stay balanced, leading to tiredness, dehydration, disturbed sleep, irritability, and emotional exhaustion. All these factors together can increase stress levels and make us emotionally vulnerable.”

How heat affects the mind Doctors say that heatwaves can quietly increase psychological distress because the body’s cooling mechanisms work overtime during extremely hot weather. This prolonged physiological stress may leave people feeling mentally drained and emotionally reactive. According to Dr Vamshi V, consultant - internal medicine, Gleneagles Aware Hospital, Hyderabad, there is now strong scientific evidence connecting rising temperatures with stress, aggression and behavioural changes. “The ‘heat-aggression’ hypothesis has been supported by multiple studies which show a clear rise in violent crimes, assaults and domestic conflicts during hotter periods,” says Dr Vamshi. "Research suggests that even small increases in average temperatures may lead to a 3 to 5 per cent rise in assaults."

A 2021 study published in the journal The Lancet found that rising temperatures were associated with an increase in certain violent crimes, including assaults, sex offences and intentional homicides. Experts warn that climate change could worsen this trend as heatwaves become more frequent and prolonged. Heat-related discomfort may also affect social behaviour and emotional interpretation. According to experts, under thermal stress, people may become more likely to misunderstand neutral expressions or ordinary situations as hostile which can increase arguments and impulsive reactions. Doctors also point to biological factors. High temperatures may affect serotonin regulation, a neurotransmitter linked to mood balance and impulse control.

Heat can additionally raise heart rate and adrenaline levels which may mimic the body’s “fight-or-flight” response and increase emotional volatility. Why sleep suffers during heatwaves One of the biggest reasons behind worsening mental health during extreme heat is poor sleep. Normally, the body cools down slightly at night to support restful sleep. However, high night-time temperatures can interfere with this natural process and result in disturbed or inadequate sleep. Experts say sleep deprivation worsens anxiety, reduces patience, impairs concentration and makes emotional regulation more difficult. “People who are sleep-deprived because of heat may become more reactive, frustrated and emotionally vulnerable. During heatwaves we often notice complaints related to anxiety, panic episodes, anger, restlessness and mood instability,” says Dr Shankar.

Doctors add that prolonged heat exposure acts as a cumulative stressor on the central nervous system which gradually erodes emotional resilience. Can heat trigger mental health crises? Doctors clarify that heat itself may not directly cause psychiatric illnesses, but it can aggravate existing conditions and 'trigger' emotional instability in vulnerable individuals. Hospitals and mental health professionals have reportedly observed increased stress-related complaints during severe heat periods. These may include anxiety attacks, panic episodes, irritability, emotional exhaustion and heightened aggression. A 2023 meta-analysis published in The Lancet found that rising temperatures and heatwaves were linked to higher risks of suicide, worsening mental health, increased hospital visits for psychiatric conditions, and poorer emotional well-being within communities.

Who is most vulnerable? Mental health experts say some groups are more vulnerable to heat-related psychological effects than others. These include: children and older adults

outdoor workers

people living in poorly ventilated homes

individuals with depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia

people on psychiatric medications “Patients with existing illnesses are at greater risk because heat can worsen emotional dysregulation. In addition certain psychiatric medications may affect sweating, hydration or the body’s temperature-control mechanisms making patients more sensitive to heat stress,” Dr Shankar says. Outdoor workers and economically vulnerable populations may face an even greater burden because they are often exposed to harsh temperatures for long hours without adequate cooling facilities or hydration support.

How to protect mental well-being during extreme heat Experts stress that awareness and preventive measures are essential. They recommend several practical steps to reduce both physical and psychological strain during heatwaves: stay well hydrated

avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours

maintain good indoor ventilation

prioritise adequate sleep

reduce caffeine and alcohol intake

take regular breaks if working outdoors Experts also say workplaces can play a major role by offering shaded rest areas, cooling facilities and flexible schedules for outdoor workers. Doctors further emphasise that heat action plans should include mental health support alongside physical healthcare measures.