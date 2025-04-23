Patent loss led to rise in prescriptions of new generation diabetes drugs

The Rs 20,700 crore anti-diabetic drug market in India is seeing a churn, with the entry of branded generics on loss of patents for key molecules and subsequent price drops expected to bring relief to patients. This is leading to a rising prescriber base for these new-generation drugs.

Sample this: After Germany-based Boehringer Ingelheim (BI)’s blockbuster diabetes molecule, empagliflozin, went off patent, around 86 new brands from 19 companies were introduced within a month. According to market research firm Pharmarack, empagliflozin plains and combinations saw a 55 per cent increase in quantity in the market—from around 12.3 million units in February 2025 to 19.1 million in March 2025.

As a result, the plain drug witnessed a price drop of around 85 per cent, with maximum retail prices (MRP) crashing to Rs 5 to 15 per tablet from Rs 60 to 70 per tablet in one month. Empagliflozin is one of the most prescribed SGLT2 inhibitors in India, with a moving annual turnover (MAT) of around Rs 748 crore. The drug first entered Indian markets in 2016 under the brand name Jardiance. Indicating the prescriber base for the drug, Basavaraj GS, senior consultant, endocrinology and diabetes, said that due to their benefits beyond glycaemic control, these drugs account for approximately 25 to 30 per cent of prescriptions within the type 2 diabetes treatment.

Similar price drops have been seen in the molecule’s combinations with linagliptin and metformin, with the fall ranging from 70 to 80 per cent after patent loss early last month, said Sheetal Sapale, vice president, commercial, Pharmarack. She said that the big price drop has come due to the huge number of branded generics units entering the market in a short span of time, even as the market’s value went down on a month-on-month basis. Companies such as Torrent, Cipla, Mankind, Dr Reddy’s (DRL), and Glenmark have already launched empagliflozin generics under their brand names within days of it losing exclusivity, with Torrent Pharma alone having 13 plain and combination brands in the market currently, Sapale said.

“With the high type 2 diabetes prevalence in India, the branded generics of empagliflozin available in the market is now expected to cross 100 in the coming months,” an industry insider said. With this, empagliflozin has joined a long list of diabetes drugs, especially SGLT2 inhibitors, that have witnessed price crashes after going off patent in the last few years. SGLT2 inhibitors are a class of oral medications used to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes. These work by blocking the reabsorption of glucose in the kidneys, causing more sugar to be excreted in the urine, and can also offer cardiovascular and renal benefits.

The trend started with dapagliflozin, another blockbuster SGLT2 inhibitor molecule, going off patent in 2020. From just four brands being available in the market, the molecule now has more than 200 branded generics featuring it since losing exclusivity. Other key diabetes drugs to have lost exclusivity in the last few years include vildagliptin, linagliptin, remogliflozin, and canagliflozin, with their prices crashing to one-third of innovator brand pricing. Similar examples of price drops include teneligliptin, which saw a 55 per cent price drop just days after it went off patent in 2016. The price dropped further as several other players stormed the market, leading to a price war.

While metformin remains the first line of treatment, newer therapies such as SGLT2 inhibitors have become an increasingly common choice in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, largely due to their multifaceted benefits beyond just blood sugar control. With India being home to more than 100 million diabetics and the demand for anti-diabetic drugs on the rise, the price drops are expected to make the drug more affordable and accessible to a wider patient population with good molecules. Narander Singla, lead consultant, internal medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, added that their ability to lower blood glucose, aid in weight reduction, reduce blood pressure, and provide cardiovascular and renal protection has made them a preferred option among physicians, especially in cases where traditional antidiabetic drugs may fall short.