India's oil intake has tripled-how much is too much for your health?

India’s edible oil consumption has tripled in the past 20 years, rising from 8.2 kg per capita in 2001 to 23.5 kg today, according to a recent report. This is nearly double the upper limit recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). While fats are essential, health experts warn that uncontrolled oil intake—especially from refined and processed sources—is quietly fuelling a national health crisis.
“We often forget that oil, though essential, is extremely calorie-dense. Just one tablespoon adds over 100 calories. It’s not only about what oil we use, but also how much we consume without realising,” says Dr Charu Dua, Chief Dietician and Head of Clinical Nutrition at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and former Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), total fat should account for only 15–30 per cent of daily caloric intake, with unsaturated fats forming the bulk. For an average 2,000-calorie diet, this means no more than 30 grams of total fat per day, including oils.
The ICMR’s guidelines advise:
20–50 grams of visible fats per day, depending on activity levels
27–30 grams per day for an average adult with a 2,000 kcal requirement
“Most urban diets far exceed this. The oil in curries, fried snacks, or even restaurant food adds up quickly. What we forget to count is the invisible oil—in biscuits, snacks, and packaged food,” Dr Dua points out.
Which cooking oils are best for health in India?
When it comes to choosing the right cooking oil, variety and moderation are key. According to Dr Dua, these are:
Healthier oils to include:
Mustard oil – Rich in omega-3s and monounsaturated fats, heart-friendly
Groundnut (peanut) oil – High in MUFAs, ideal for Indian cooking
Olive oil – Anti-inflammatory, great for salads and light cooking
Sesame oil – A balance of MUFAs and PUFAs, suitable for stir-frying
Rice bran oil – Contains oryzanol, which helps reduce cholesterol
Flaxseed oil – High in omega-3s, best for cold preparations
Oils to limit or avoid:
Refined oils (e.g. refined sunflower, soybean) – Stripped of nutrients
Palm oil, coconut oil – High in saturated fats
Partially hydrogenated oils – Major source of trans fats, harmful for heart health
“Cold-pressed oils are always a better choice. They retain antioxidants and beneficial compounds lost in the refining process,” Dr Dua advises.