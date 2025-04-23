India's oil intake has tripled-how much is too much for your health?

India’s edible oil consumption has tripled in the past 20 years, rising from 8.2 kg per capita in 2001 to 23.5 kg today, according to a recent report. This is nearly double the upper limit recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) . While fats are essential, health experts warn that uncontrolled oil intake—especially from refined and processed sources—is quietly fuelling a national health crisis.

ALSO READ: Every Indian now consumes 24 kg edible oil a year, triple the 2001 level “We often forget that oil, though essential, is extremely calorie-dense. Just one tablespoon adds over 100 calories. It’s not only about what oil we use, but also how much we consume without realising,” says Dr Charu Dua, Chief Dietician and Head of Clinical Nutrition at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and former Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.

How much cooking oil is too much per day?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , total fat should account for only 15–30 per cent of daily caloric intake, with unsaturated fats forming the bulk. For an average 2,000-calorie diet, this means no more than 30 grams of total fat per day, including oils.

The ICMR’s guidelines advise:

20–50 grams of visible fats per day, depending on activity levels

27–30 grams per day for an average adult with a 2,000 kcal requirement

Also Read

“Most urban diets far exceed this. The oil in curries, fried snacks, or even restaurant food adds up quickly. What we forget to count is the invisible oil—in biscuits, snacks, and packaged food,” Dr Dua points out.

Which cooking oils are best for health in India?

When it comes to choosing the right cooking oil, variety and moderation are key. According to Dr Dua, these are:

Healthier oils to include:

Mustard oil – Rich in omega-3s and monounsaturated fats, heart-friendly

Groundnut (peanut) oil – High in MUFAs, ideal for Indian cooking

Olive oil – Anti-inflammatory, great for salads and light cooking

Sesame oil – A balance of MUFAs and PUFAs, suitable for stir-frying

Rice bran oil – Contains oryzanol, which helps reduce cholesterol

Flaxseed oil – High in omega-3s, best for cold preparations

Oils to limit or avoid:

Refined oils (e.g. refined sunflower, soybean) – Stripped of nutrients

Palm oil, coconut oil – High in saturated fats

Partially hydrogenated oils – Major source of trans fats, harmful for heart health

ALSO READ: Healthy life: Fixing food habits cut liver disease risk by 50%, say experts “Cold-pressed oils are always a better choice. They retain antioxidants and beneficial compounds lost in the refining process,” Dr Dua advises.

Health risks of excess oil in your diet

According to Dr Dua, excess oil intake doesn’t just add calories—it directly affects long-term health. Key risks include:

Cardiovascular diseases – Saturated and trans fats raise LDL (bad cholesterol)

Obesity and diabetes – Excess calories from oil contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance

Cancer risk – High intake of unhealthy fats linked to breast, colon, and prostate cancers

Inflammation – Overconsumption of omega-6 oils may promote chronic inflammation

“Most people track their rotis and rice but not the 2–3 extra tablespoons of oil in everyday cooking. That’s where the problem begins,” she notes.

How to use cooking oil safely: Portion control and smart swaps

Instead of cutting out oil entirely, focus on:

Quantity control – 3–4 teaspoons (15–20 ml) of oil per day is sufficient for a sedentary adult

Label check – Look for oils with MUFA/PUFA; avoid hydrogenated or refined oils in excess

Smart cooking – Prefer boiling, steaming, grilling over deep-frying

Oil rotation – Mix oils (e.g. mustard and groundnut) to get a balance of fatty acids

Is reusing cooking oil dangerous? Yes—here’s why

Reheating or reusing oil—especially after deep frying—creates toxic compounds like acrolein and aldehydes, which can damage organs over time.

ALSO READ: Only 60% nations have standards for food, beverages in schools: Unesco “Never reuse oil more than once. Discard it if it becomes foamy or smells burnt,” Dr Dua warns.

How to calculate daily oil intake for your family

Dr Dua recommends a simple formula:

“Track your household’s monthly oil usage. Divide it by the number of members. Ideally, each person shouldn’t exceed 500 ml per month—that’s roughly 3–4 teaspoons per day.”