Want to live longer? Science says being active and organised is the key

Specific personality traits such as being active, organised, and responsible may lower the risk of early death, a new study has found.

Published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research, the study titled Personality nuances and mortality risk: A coordinated analysis of four longitudinal samples reports that these traits predict longevity more accurately than broad personality categories like extroversion or conscientiousness. Researchers say qualities like being hard-working or lively may play a bigger role in shaping life expectancy.

What did the study find?

The study analysed personality data across four long-term studies and tracked how these traits related to mortality risk. It revealed that individuals who described themselves as active had a 21 per cent lower risk of death, even after adjusting for age, gender, and medical conditions.

Traits like being lively, responsible, hard-working, thorough, and helpful also showed strong links to longevity . On the other hand, frequent stress, anxiety, and negative emotions were tied to shorter lifespans. Why are small personality traits more powerful than broad categories? Traditionally, psychologists measure personality using five broad traits: openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism. But according to co-author Rene Mottus, these “big five” can miss important details. Instead, self-descriptions like hard-working or helpful capture specific behaviours that have measurable impacts on health and survival. In this study, the nuances turned out to be more predictive than the big categories themselves.