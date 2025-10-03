A wake-up call from his own brain scan
Why brain health matters for longevity
Dr Amen’s brain-healthy lifestyle tips
- Exercise regularly – movement increases blood flow and oxygen to the brain
- Learn new skills – keep the brain challenged and adaptable
- Eat omega-3 rich foods – walnuts, flaxseeds, and fatty fish support brain cells
- Avoid sugar and processed foods – they promote inflammation and harm brain health
- Know your genetic risks – act early if conditions like Alzheimer’s run in your family
- Prioritise sleep – aim for 7–8 hours; sleep is when the brain cleans itself
- Protect against head injuries – don’t text while driving; wear helmets when needed
- Limit alcohol and avoid drugs – toxins damage neurons
- Use saunas to detoxify – sweating helps remove harmful compounds
- Challenge negative thoughts – your brain isn’t always right; build mental resilience
- Check vitamin D and hormone levels – deficiencies can affect mood and cognition
