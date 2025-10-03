The single biggest mistake most people make for their health is ignoring their brain, according to psychiatrist Dr Daniel Amen. Despite being the organ that controls memory, mood, decisions, and even longevity, brain health is often overlooked in daily life.

Speaking on longevity researcher Dan Buettner’s podcast Live to 100, Dr Amen, who has studied over 200,000 brain scans during his career, explained that people often “never really develop a relationship with their brain.” Yet, it is “arguably the most important relationship you will ever have,” he said.

A wake-up call from his own brain scan

Dr Amen confessed that even as a top neuroscience student and board-certified psychiatrist, he himself neglected brain health until the early 1990s. When he introduced brain imaging into his clinics and scanned his own brain in 1991, the results were a shock.

“I had bad habits. I was only getting four hours of sleep at night. I was overweight, and I had just never really thought about the physical health of my brain,” he told Buettner. That wake-up call pushed him to overhaul his lifestyle, improving sleep , diet, and daily habits. Why brain health matters for longevity Dan Buettner, who popularised the idea of “Blue Zones” (regions where people live exceptionally long lives), points out that lifestyle choices play a major role in brain longevity , just as they do in heart and overall health. Cognitive decline, dementia, and mental health struggles are all influenced by daily habits — and protecting the brain early can make a big difference in long-term wellbeing.