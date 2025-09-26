Friday, September 26, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Want to live longer? Harvard Health's 5 simple habits may change your life

Want to live longer? Harvard Health's 5 simple habits may change your life

From mindful living to toxin-free choices, Harvard Health experts outline five daily habits that can lower disease risk, improve well-being, and support long-term health

health tips, daily habits for wellness, mindfulness stress relief, sleep and health

Habits for Longer Life: Simple daily habits like mindful living, restful sleep, healthy food, and regular movement can protect long-term health, notes Harvard expert. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With wellness advice pouring in from every corner — from social media influencers to diet fads — it can be challenging to know what truly benefits long-term health. According to Dr Wynne Armand, a primary care physician at Harvard-affiliated Mass General Brigham in Boston, the most powerful steps we can take are not extreme makeovers but small, sustainable habits that integrate seamlessly into daily life.
 
Here are five evidence-backed lifestyle practices, recommended by Harvard Health, that can help you build a foundation for lifelong well-being.

1. Bring mindfulness into your day

Stress and anxiety are among the most common health concerns today. Chronic stress floods the body with hormones like cortisol, which over time can damage the heart, disrupt sleep, and impair brain function.
 
 
Mindfulness and meditation are proven ways to anchor yourself in the present, lower stress, and improve focus. Mindfulness can be as simple as noticing plants or birds during a walk, or as structured as guided meditation using apps like Calm or Headspace.
 
Box breathing, which includes inhaling for four counts, holding for four, exhaling for four, and holding again for four, is a simple technique that regulates the nervous system, lowers heart rate and blood pressure, and restores focus.

Also Read

Katrina Kaif pregnancy

Katrina Kaif pregnant at 42. Can women safely have babies after 40?

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

₹10,000 direct transfer for 7.5 mn women as PM Modi launches Bihar scheme

H3N2 influenza Delhi NCR

Flu wave recedes to 56% households in Delhi-NCR, lower than last week

MiG-21 aircraft

MiG-21 jet flies into the sunset after six decades of distinguished service

back pain causes, posture mistakes

Why office chairs and two-wheelers may be silently hurting your back

 
Mindful eating, where you slow down and savour meals, may also help with weight management.

2. Prioritise restful sleep

Poor sleep does not just make you groggy; it undermines your immune system, mental clarity, and even long-term survival. Research shows that most adults need at least seven hours of quality sleep per night, though individual needs vary. Too much sleep (nine or more hours regularly) has also been linked to poorer health outcomes.
 
Healthy sleep hygiene tips include:
  • Keep consistent bed and wake times
  • Avoid caffeine late in the day
  • Limit alcohol and heavy meals before bedtime
  • Turn off screens at least 30 minutes before sleep
If you consistently feel tired or struggle with sleep despite good habits, consult a doctor to rule out conditions like sleep apnoea.

3. Eat real, whole foods

One of the most reliable paths to better health is a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes, and minimally processed foods. Plant-based diets are linked to lower rates of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and certain cancers. They also benefit the environment.
 
By contrast, highly processed foods often contain excess salt, sugar, artificial additives, and chemicals that can disrupt brain signals and fuel unhealthy cravings.
 
Aim for meals built around whole, colourful ingredients, and limit foods that come in packages with long ingredient lists.

4. Move more, sit less

Modern life keeps us sitting at desks, in cars, and on couches. Yet movement is one of the strongest medicines for both body and mind.
 
Even if you exercise once a day, adding small bursts of activity throughout your routine can have compounding benefits. For example:
  • Take walking meetings instead of online calls
  • Explore activities that feel creative or joyful, like dancing, gardening, or adaptive sports
As Dr Armand notes, “Stop thinking about efficiency and think instead about pleasurable or creative ways to keep your body active.”

5. Reduce exposure to everyday toxins

We live in a world where air pollution, microplastics, and chemicals like PFAS (“forever chemicals”) are nearly unavoidable. These substances can penetrate the lungs, bloodstream, and organs, raising risks of heart disease, cancer, respiratory illness, and more.
 
While you cannot eliminate all exposures, you can take steps to reduce them:
  • Use a water filter that reduces PFAS and microplastics
  • Replace plastic containers with glass or stainless steel
  • Use an air purifier (MERV 13 or higher) during high-pollution days or wildfire smoke events
  • Ventilate your kitchen when cooking, and consider switching from gas to electric or induction stoves
As Harvard Health emphasises, lasting health comes from embedding mindful, nourishing, and protective habits into everyday life. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

Mediterranean diet

Eat the Mediterranean way, smile longer: New study links food, gum health

fact check, immunity

Vaccines, weather, kadha: What really helps immunity and what doesn't

Woman in a hospital

China's chemical nightmare: Woman dies after stepping on deadly acid

cancer research

The cancers killing poor aren't being studied. WHO flags global trial gaps

Katrina Kaif pregnancy

Katrina Kaif pregnant at 42. Can women safely have babies after 40?

Topics : Health and Wellness BS Web Reports Health with BS health news Health Ministry Stress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon