Ignore your brain, shorten your life: Doctor warns of biggest health mistake

Ignore your brain, shorten your life: Doctor warns of biggest health mistake

Psychiatrist Dr Daniel Amen explains why most people neglect brain health and how small daily habits can protect memory, mood, and longevity

Caring for your brain is the key to longevity, says doctor. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

The single biggest mistake most people make for their health is ignoring their brain, according to psychiatrist Dr Daniel Amen. Despite being the organ that controls memory, mood, decisions, and even longevity, brain health is often overlooked in daily life.
 
Speaking on longevity researcher Dan Buettner’s podcast Live to 100, Dr Amen, who has studied over 200,000 brain scans during his career, explained that people often “never really develop a relationship with their brain.” Yet, it is “arguably the most important relationship you will ever have,” he said.

A wake-up call from his own brain scan

Dr Amen confessed that even as a top neuroscience student and board-certified psychiatrist, he himself neglected brain health until the early 1990s. When he introduced brain imaging into his clinics and scanned his own brain in 1991, the results were a shock.
 
 
“I had bad habits. I was only getting four hours of sleep at night. I was overweight, and I had just never really thought about the physical health of my brain,” he told Buettner. That wake-up call pushed him to overhaul his lifestyle, improving sleep, diet, and daily habits.

Why brain health matters for longevity

Dan Buettner, who popularised the idea of “Blue Zones” (regions where people live exceptionally long lives), points out that lifestyle choices play a major role in brain longevity, just as they do in heart and overall health. Cognitive decline, dementia, and mental health struggles are all influenced by daily habits — and protecting the brain early can make a big difference in long-term wellbeing.

Dr Amen’s brain-healthy lifestyle tips

Drawing from decades of clinical experience and research, Dr Amen offers a roadmap to protect and enhance brain function. His book, Change Your Brain, Change Your Pain, further expands on these strategies:
  • Exercise regularly – movement increases blood flow and oxygen to the brain
  • Learn new skills – keep the brain challenged and adaptable
  • Eat omega-3 rich foods – walnuts, flaxseeds, and fatty fish support brain cells
  • Avoid sugar and processed foods – they promote inflammation and harm brain health
  • Know your genetic risks – act early if conditions like Alzheimer’s run in your family
  • Prioritise sleep – aim for 7–8 hours; sleep is when the brain cleans itself
  • Protect against head injuries – don’t text while driving; wear helmets when needed
  • Limit alcohol and avoid drugs – toxins damage neurons
  • Use saunas to detoxify – sweating helps remove harmful compounds
  • Challenge negative thoughts – your brain isn’t always right; build mental resilience
  • Check vitamin D and hormone levels – deficiencies can affect mood and cognition
“You want to learn to love and care for your brain,” Dr Amen said. “Care about it, and avoid things that hurt it.”

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

