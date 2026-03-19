Pollution and kids' health: Doctors decode early signs you might miss

Air pollution is no longer just an environmental concern, it is increasingly becoming a daily health risk, especially for children. While most parents associate pollution with occasional coughing or irritation, doctors warn that the early signs are often subtle and easily overlooked. As children’s lungs are still developing, even mild and recurring symptoms can point to deeper respiratory concerns, and recognising them early can make a significant difference.

Why children are more vulnerable

Children breathe faster than adults, and they spend more time outdoors, which increases their exposure to polluted air. Their immune systems are still developing, so their bodies are less equipped to deal with harmful pollutants.

According to research published last year in Frontiers in Public Health, prolonged exposure to polluted air not only affects lung function but can also contribute to inflammation and long-term respiratory complications. The study highlights that exposure to pollution before birth can affect how a baby’s lungs and airways develop, increasing the risk of infections like lower respiratory tract infections and ear infections early in life. After birth, both short-term and long-term exposure to polluted air can lead to repeated and severe chest infections, which may affect a child’s quality of life, result in frequent hospital visits, and in serious cases, increase the risk of early death. This makes early detection and prevention even more important.

Early warning signs parents should not ignore Dr Jesal Sheth, Senior Consultant - Paediatrics & Neonatal Intensivist, Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai, explains, “The early signs of pollution-related respiratory issues in children are often subtle and can easily be mistaken for routine illnesses.” Parents should watch for: Persistent dry cough lasting more than 1–2 weeks

Frequent cold-like symptoms without fever

Wheezing or whistling sounds while breathing

Shortness of breath during play

Unusual fatigue or reduced activity levels

Night-time coughing or disturbed sleep

Throat and eye irritation

Bluish lips or nails “If these symptoms tend to recur or worsen during days of poor air quality, pollution could be a significant trigger,” she adds.

Seasonal infection or pollution trigger: How to tell the difference? It can be difficult to distinguish between a common cold and pollution-triggered symptoms, however there are some key differences. A cold usually comes with fever and thick nasal discharge, while pollution-related symptoms often do not

Cold symptoms typically resolve within 5-7 days, but pollution-related issues may last longer

Cough from a cold improves gradually, whereas pollution-induced cough may persist or worsen

Wheezing is uncommon in a simple cold but more frequent with pollution exposure

Symptoms linked to pollution often worsen on high AQI days and improve indoors Understanding these patterns can help parents act sooner rather than waiting for symptoms to pass.

Dr Sheth advises, “Parents should seek immediate medical attention if a child shows signs of fast or laboured breathing, chest in drawing, or use of extra muscles while breathing.” Early consultation not only prevents complications but also helps diagnose conditions like asthma at the right time. Hidden impact: Mouth breathing and facial development Pollution does not just affect the lungs, it can also alter the way children breathe. Dr Amrita Gogia, Associate Director & Head - Dentistry, Medanta, Gurugram, highlights a lesser-known concern. She explains that polluted air can make it harder to breathe through the nose, which leads children to rely on mouth breathing.

Over time, this habit can permanently affect the growth of orofacial muscles (muscles around the mouth, cheeks, lower face) and facial structure, especially in younger children. Prolonged mouth breathing can shrink nasal airways and worsen chronic blockage

It bypasses natural filtration, leading to poor sleep, low oxygen levels and higher infection risk

It affects tongue, lips and jaw movement, causing bite and teeth alignment issues in children This shows that untreated pollution exposure can impact both a child’s breathing and overall development. Long-term health risks of exposure The effects of pollution are not limited to temporary discomfort, they can have lasting consequences. Dr Sheth notes that long-term exposure can:

Impair lung growth and reduce lung capacity

Increase the risk of asthma and bronchitis

Lead to frequent respiratory infections

Affect school attendance and overall well-being

Raise the risk of cardiovascular issues later in life Who is at higher risk Some children are more vulnerable and may show symptoms earlier or more severely. These include: Children with asthma or allergies

Infants and young children

Prematurely born babies

Children with low immunity

Those exposed to indoor smoke or passive smoking

Children living near traffic-heavy or industrial areas Practical steps parents can take While avoiding pollution entirely may not be possible, small daily measures can significantly reduce exposure and risk.

At home: Keep windows closed during peak pollution hours/days

Use air purifiers where possible

Avoid smoking indoors and limit incense or dhoop

Ventilate the house when air quality improves When outdoors: Check AQI levels before outdoor activities

Limit outdoor play during high pollution periods

Encourage children to wear well-fitted masks For overall health: Ensure a balanced, vitamin-rich diet

Keep children well-hydrated

Stay updated on vaccinations

Follow prescribed treatment plans for children with asthma Early recognition, timely medical advice, and simple preventive steps can go a long way in protecting children from long-term harm, and in ensuring they breathe easier in an increasingly polluted world. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS A 'never-ending cough' or easy breathlessness should not be dismissed as seasonal or minor. These could be early warning signs of pollution silently affecting your child’s health.Early recognition, timely medical advice, and simple preventive steps can go a long way in protecting children from long-term harm, and in ensuring they breathe easier in an increasingly polluted world.