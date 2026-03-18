What happens after stopping GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic? Study reveals

Do you regain all the weight once you stop popular GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro?

A new study titled Obesity Treatments and Weight Changes in Clinical Practice After Discontinuation of Semaglutide or Tirzepatide, published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, suggests real-world outcomes may be far more encouraging than earlier trials indicated.

Analysing nearly 8,000 patients, researchers from Cleveland Clinic, US, found that many people who discontinued these medications did not experience significant weight regain after one year. This is because they often restarted treatment, switched therapies, or adopted lifestyle interventions, changing the trajectory of their weight journey.

What are GLP-1 drugs and why are they so popular? GLP-1 receptor agonists such as semaglutide and tirzepatide are injectable medications used to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes. They work by regulating appetite, slowing gastric emptying, and improving blood sugar control. ALSO READ: Fake obesity drugs are booming globally: Lancet report raises alarm Their popularity has surged globally due to their effectiveness in producing significant weight loss, often more than traditional approaches. What did the study examine about GLP-1 drug discontinuation? The Cleveland Clinic study tracked 7,938 adults from Ohio and Florida who had: Overweight or obesity

Started semaglutide or tirzepatide

Discontinued the medication within 3 to 12 months Researchers then analysed what happened next, both in terms of treatment choices and weight changes over a year.

Do patients regain weight after stopping GLP-1 drugs? Surprisingly, not as much as earlier clinical trials suggested. Patients treated for obesity lost 8.4 per cent of body weight, and regained just 0.5 per cent after one year

Patients treated for diabetes lost 4.4 per cent, and continued losing an additional 1.3 per cent This contrasts with earlier trials, where patients regained more than half the lost weight within a year of stopping treatment. Why are real-world results different from clinical trials? According to the study authors, the difference lies in what patients do after stopping medication. In real-world settings:

Many patients restart the same drug

Others switch to alternative medications

Some adopt structured lifestyle interventions ALSO READ: Bracing for a flood of semaglutide generics, Novo holds the price line These actions help prevent significant weight regain, something not always accounted for in controlled clinical trials. The study also noted that outcomes are not uniform and depend heavily on follow-up care and treatment strategies. What do patients do after discontinuing GLP-1 drugs? The study found that most patients did not abandon treatment altogether. Some switched medications (including older drugs or between GLP-1 options), some restarted their original medication, some opted for lifestyle interventions (dietitians, exercise programmes), some underwent bariatric surgery.