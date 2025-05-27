Sakra appoints Tandem Healthcare to build new 500-bed hospital in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based Sakra World Hospital on Tuesday announced the appointment of Tandem Healthcare, a leading healthcare-focused EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) firm, to design and build its second state-of-the-art hospital—a 500-bed facility spanning 6.8 lakh square feet.

The new facility complements Sakra’s existing 350-bed tertiary care centre in Marathahalli, advancing the group’s goal to expand by over 1,000 beds in Bengaluru in the coming years. “This facility is a strategic leap forward—not just in scale, but in how healthcare is imagined and delivered. It reinforces our commitment to building infrastructure that advances clinical excellence and puts the patient experience at the centre,” said Lovekesh Phasu, Group Chief Operating Officer, Sakra World Hospital.

This new facility in North Bengaluru will be a one-of-a-kind green biophilic hospital, incorporating garden lounges, green balconies, planters, an arrival canopy, and serene lake views to create a healing environment inspired by nature. It is set to be completed and operational within 30 months.

Sakra, competing with Manipal and Fortis, is launching a ₹1,000 crore facility in Bengaluru. Backed by Secom Medical System and Toyota Tsusho, the G+9 tower will showcase Indo-Japanese architecture, combining tradition with innovation.

Moreover, the hospital will deliver cutting-edge healthcare through advanced clinical programmes, including a Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Programme with LINAC, MR-LINAC, Gamma Knife, Brachytherapy, and state-of-the-art nuclear medicine, alongside specialised Interventional Neuro & Rehab, Cardiology, and Mother & Child Programmes with a premium C-Suite.