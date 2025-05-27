You’ve probably heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but is that actually true, or just another health cliché? We spoke to experts to understand the science behind breakfast and how it impacts your body, brain, and metabolism.

Why breakfast matters after a long overnight fast

After roughly 12–14 hours without food, your body wakes up with depleted glycogen stores—the carbohydrate your body uses for quick energy. According to Swati Mohapatra, chief dietician at Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, “You need some carbohydrates to fuel your brain and power your body. A well-balanced breakfast helps restock that energy, stabilises blood sugar levels, reducing those mid-morning dips that lead to less healthy snacking later in the day.”

“As a dietitian, I often emphasise breakfast as a valuable opportunity to kick-start nutrient intake and support overall health,” she said.

How breakfast affects your hormones and stress response

ALSO READ: Love eating chicken? Here's how it could quietly raise your cancer risk Dr Ankita Tiwari, consultant – diabetes and endocrinology at Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, explains that breakfast plays a big role in regulating cortisol, the stress hormone. “Cortisol levels naturally peak in the morning to mobilise energy. Eating a proper breakfast blunts this cortisol spike, helping reduce long-term stress on the body,” she says. Skipping breakfast, on the other hand, may elevate cortisol and free fatty acids, impacting insulin sensitivity and metabolic health over time.

The connection between breakfast, metabolism and weight

People who eat breakfast regularly tend to have better overall dietary habits. Mohapatra says, “They eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and less fat and sugar throughout the day.” This leads to improved weight maintenance and a reduced risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Also Read

Plus, eating breakfast boosts satiety hormones like PYY—a gut hormone that plays a crucial role in regulating appetite and food intake—and leptin, a hormone primarily produced by fat cells that helps regulate body weight and energy balance. Dr Tiwari said, “Long-term breakfast skipping has been associated with higher insulin resistance, fasting glucose, and prevalence of metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.”

When skipping breakfast may not be harmful

ALSO READ: Why Warren Buffett and Donald Trump survive on soda-but you likely can't Not necessarily. Mohapatra points out that if you truly don’t feel hungry in the morning, forcing yourself to eat may not be helpful. Some individuals following structured intermittent fasting may also skip breakfast intentionally, with potential benefits. However, Dr Tiwari cautions that without a planned dietary pattern, skipping breakfast can disturb circadian metabolism and negatively affect long-term endocrine function.

What a healthy breakfast should include

Forget sugary cereals and processed pastries. Experts agree that a quality breakfast should be nutrient-dense, with a good mix of protein, fibre and complex carbohydrates. Mohapatra recommends options like:

Eggs

Greek yoghurt

Whole-grain toast with avocado

Oatmeal topped with berries and nuts

Smoothies with protein and greens

The key is to combine macronutrients so y our body gets what it needs to function efficiently. It should include protein to keep you full, fibre for digestion and slow-release carbs for energy. If you’re adding fruit, pair it with a protein or fat source (like nut butter or yoghurt) to slow sugar absorption and avoid a blood sugar spike.

“A conscious, balanced breakfast will put us on the right path for a healthy day,” Mohapatra said.

Why breakfast is especially important for children and teens

Yes. Mohapatra emphasises that breakfast is crucial for young people, not just for their physical health but also for their performance at school. “It improves attention, memory and overall cognitive function. But again, quality matters—sugary options can backfire,” she says.

The case for carving out time to eat before work

For most people, yes. A conscious, balanced breakfast can set the tone for your entire day, fuelling your body, sharpening your focus and helping to manage stress and appetite. Whether you are rushing out the door or working from home, carving out time for a smart morning meal could be one of the simplest ways to invest in your health.