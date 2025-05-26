When a medical emergency struck mid-air onflight AI504 recently, one doctor sprang into action to help the unwell passenger. But what followed was a wake-up call about the serious gaps in the airline’s medical preparedness. Dr Amit Gupta, chair of the IDF School of Diabetes, who attended to the ailing passenger, later stated that the aircraft lacked essential diagnostic tools such as a pulse oximeter, glucose monitor and ECG machine.

Dr Gupta emphasised that these tools are crucial for timely diagnosis and intervention during in-flight medical emergencies. He shared his concerns on social media on Saturday, stating, “Perhaps time to consider adding these life-saving tools to the kit?”

Air India responds to the concern raised by doctor

In response to Dr Gupta’s observations, Air India acknowledged the concern and said, “Ensuring passenger safety is our utmost priority. We appreciate your observations, and we will certainly review them.”

However, the inclusion of advanced diagnostic tools like pulse oximeters and portable ECG devices is not currently mandated.

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Passengers are allowed to carry personal medical devices and medications onboard, subject to certain conditions. Items such as insulin, inhalers or EpiPens must be declared at check-in or security, and passengers should carry prescriptions for any injectable medications or devices like syringes. For devices like portable oxygen concentrators (POCs), prior airline approval is required.