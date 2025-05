Air India flight AI504 recently, one doctor sprang into action to help the unwell passenger. But what followed was a wake-up call about the serious gaps in the airline’s medical preparedness. Dr Amit Gupta, chair of the IDF School of Diabetes, who attended to the ailing passenger, later stated that the aircraft lacked essential diagnostic tools such as a pulse oximeter, glucose monitor and ECG machine. When a medical emergency struck mid-air onflight AI504 recently, one doctor sprang into action to help the unwell passenger. But what followed was a wake-up call about the serious gaps in the airline’s medical preparedness. Dr Amit Gupta, chair of the IDF School of Diabetes, who attended to the ailing passenger, later stated that the aircraft lacked essential diagnostic tools such as a pulse oximeter, glucose monitor and ECG machine.

Dr Gupta emphasised that these tools are crucial for timely diagnosis and intervention during in-flight medical emergencies. He shared his concerns on social media on Saturday, stating, “Perhaps time to consider adding these life-saving tools to the kit?”

Air India responds to the concern raised by doctor

What are the DGCA rules on onboard medical kits? The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandates that all Indian-registered commercial aircraft carry specific medical supplies in accordance with the Civil Aviation Requirements, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandates that all Indian-registered commercial aircraft carry specific medical supplies in accordance with the Civil Aviation Requirements, Section 2 “Airworthiness”, Series “X” Part III . These kits are intended to address in-flight health emergencies and include items like bandages, antiseptic wipes and pain relievers.

What do ICAO rules recommend for medical kits? According to the According to the International Civil Aviation Organization , a United Nations body that works on international air transport, aeroplanes authorised to carry more than 100 passengers on flights longer than two hours must have a medical kit for use by medical doctors or other qualified persons in treating in-flight emergencies.

However, the inclusion of advanced diagnostic tools like pulse oximeters and portable ECG devices is not currently mandated.