Scientists edge closer to drug that could safely extend human lifespan

For decades, researchers have explored ways to slow the ageing process and extend healthy lifespan. One consistent strategy has been dietary restriction, which has reliably increased lifespan in several animal species. However, maintaining long-term calorie reduction is difficult for humans and may sometimes lead to adverse health effects.

A major new study published in the journal Aging Cell brings scientists a step closer to viable longevity therapies. The study, titled Rapamycin, not metformin, mirrors dietary restriction-driven lifespan extension in vertebrates: A meta-analysis, suggests that rapamycin could be a promising alternative to dietary restriction.

What is rapamycin and how does it affect ageing?

Rapamycin, first discovered in soil from Easter Island in the 1970s, is an immunosuppressant drug commonly used in kidney transplants and cardiac stents. It works by inhibiting the mTOR pathway, a key nutrient-sensing mechanism involved in growth, metabolism, and ageing.

What the study found In this meta-analysis, researchers reviewed 167 studies across eight vertebrate species, from fish to monkeys. Key findings include: Dietary restriction remains the most consistent method for extending lifespan

Rapamycin showed comparable benefits in prolonging lifespan and improving healthspan

While the drug can suppress the immune system and affect fertility, early human trials with low, intermittent doses have demonstrated promising outcomes Should people start taking rapamycin now? Not yet, say experts. While the findings are promising, scientists caution against premature use in humans until more safety data is available. Ongoing research is examining whether low-dose regimens can yield benefits without major side effects.