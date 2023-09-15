Scrub Typhus: Causes, remedies and how to be safe from this fatal illness

Five people in Odisha and nine in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla have died of scrub typhus. In Odisha, four more people are under treatment for it, a deadly infection caused by the bite of a small mite.

Scrub typhus or bush typhus is an infectious illness caused by a bacteria called Orientia Tsutsugamushi. Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Islands all have a high prevalence of this disease.

The disease is spread to individuals by the mite's bites which are at the larva stage. These mites can be found in grass, bushes, forests, other humid or hot environments.

What is Scrub Typhus?

According to senior consultant and chest physician Dr. Harish Chafle of Global Hospital, Mumbai, the bacteria Orientia tsutsugamushi is the cause of scrub typhus. It is also called Bush Typhus. It is spread to individuals through infected chiggers (larval mites) bites.

As per National Health Portal (NHP), scrub typhus is predominant in many parts of India, and has outbreaks for the sub-Himalayan belt, from Jammu to Nagaland. Back in 2003-04 and 2007, there were reports of such cases in Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Darjeeling.

What are the symptoms of Scrub Typhus? Typically, symptoms of typhus appear 10 to 12 days after the bite. You can pay special attention to the below signs:

Eschar is a particular sign to pay attention to at the site of the bite. It might seem ulcer-like at first which then transforms into a black scab.

• Fever and chills

• Headaches

• Rash

• Abdominal pain

• Muscle pain/body ache

• Swollen lymph nodes

• Nausea.

Scrub Typhus: Treatment Doctor says that the antibiotics are most effective if given soon after symptoms begin, "Scrub typhus should be treated with the antibiotic doxycycline. Doxycycline can be used in persons of any age. People who are treated early with doxycycline usually recover quickly.”

Scrub Typhus: Prevention • Protective Clothing: Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, stockings and closed shoes while entering brushy or green regions to decrease the danger of mite bites.

• Rat Control: Diminishing the quantity of rodents in and around staying regions can help with bringing down the predominance of contaminated mites.

• Insect Repellents: To avoid mite infestation, apply DEET-based insect repellents to exposed skin and clothing.

• Look at and Shake clothing: Prior to wearing or putting away attire that might have been presented to parasite plagued conditions, completely assess and shake the clothes to eliminate any mites.

• Keep away from High-Chance Regions: Whenever the situation allows, keep away from regions known to be endemic for scrub typhus, especially during top transmission seasons.

• Early Detection and Treatment: You should see a doctor right away if you have symptoms or think you might have been exposed to scrub typhus. Early analysis and treatment with the legitimate antibiotics, like doxycycline or azithromycin, can fundamentally upgrade patient results.