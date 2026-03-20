Semaglutide generics may fuel rush for cosmetic weight loss, warn doctors

Meanwhile, the broader market is expected to expand significantly with the entry of generics. Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, a New Delhi-based bariatric surgeon, said increased affordability would improve access for eligible patients and likely drive higher prescription rates among physicians. However, he stressed that treatment decisions would continue to hinge on efficacy, safety, and clinical need, even as price competition intensified.
With regulators already moving to curb direct advertising of GLP-1 therapies, doctors say the responsibility now lies across the ecosystem — from physicians and pharmacists to patients and drugmakers — to ensure responsible use. As interest surges, clinicians underscore a clear message: This is a prescription therapy for specific medical conditions, not a quick fix for cosmetic weight loss.