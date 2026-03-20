Semaglutide generics may fuel rush for cosmetic weight loss, warn doctors

Doctors say they are increasingly having to turn away patients who do not medically qualify for the drug. Aparna Govil Bhasker, a consultant bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon from Mumbai, said her practice had seen a rise in queries from people already within a healthy weight range but wanting to lose more. “This is not something you pick up after seeing it on Instagram or hearing a celebrity talk about it. It has specific indications and potential side effects, some of them serious,” she said. She warned that unsupervised use could lead to adverse outcomes and unpredictable long-term effects.