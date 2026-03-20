Is it ageing or your thyroid? Why weight gain after 35 must not be ignored

Weight gain after 35 is often brushed off as a natural part of ageing, especially as metabolism slows and routines change. However, doctors caution that not all weight gain is harmless or expected. Sometimes, what seems like a lifestyle issue could point to an underlying thyroid disorder. Recognising the difference early can make a significant impact on long-term health and wellbeing.

Age-related vs thyroid-related weight gain

As people move past their mid-thirties, gradual weight gain is common because muscle mass declines and activity levels often reduce. Dr Pranav Ghody, Consultant Endocrinologist & Diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explains, “Age-related weight gain is usually gradual and linked to reduced activity, muscle loss, and lifestyle habits. It can often be managed with diet and exercise.”

However, thyroid-related weight gain behaves differently. It may appear suddenly and feel difficult to control, even with a disciplined routine. “Thyroid-related weight gain tends to feel unexplained and resistant to lifestyle changes. People may gain weight despite maintaining the same routine,” he adds. READ | Eating less and still gaining weight? Doctors explain the hidden reasons Dr Vineet Kumar Surana, Consultant - Diabetes and Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, notes that hypothyroidism (low thyroid activity) often brings a cluster of symptoms rather than weight gain alone. This includes fatigue, dry skin, hair loss, constipation and sensitivity to cold, which together signal a deeper issue.

Early signs that are often overlooked One of the biggest challenges with thyroid disease is that its early symptoms can easily be mistaken for stress or ageing. Because they develop gradually, many people ignore them until the condition worsens. Common warning signs include: Persistent fatigue even after adequate rest

Unexplained weight gain or fluctuations

Hair thinning and increased hair fall

Dry skin and brittle nails

Mood changes such as irritability or low mood

Brain fog and poor concentration

Constipation or digestive issues

Sensitivity to cold temperatures In women, menstrual changes can also be an important indicator. “These symptoms develop gradually and are common after 35, so they are often ignored,” says Dr Ghody. Recognising patterns is key to identifying a thyroid problem early.

Why metabolism slows, and how thyroid makes it worse? Metabolism naturally declines with age, which means the body burns fewer calories even at rest. This happens due to a reduction in muscle mass and physical activity, but hormonal changes also play a role. The thyroid gland is central to this process because it regulates metabolism through hormones called T3 and T4. Dr Surana explains that when these hormone levels drop, the metabolic rate slows further, leading to weight gain and fatigue. On the other hand, excessive thyroid hormone can speed up metabolism, which may cause weight loss, restlessness and increased appetite.

Dr Ghody adds, “When thyroid function is low, as in hypothyroidism, the metabolic rate slows further, leading to weight gain, fatigue, and low energy.” This overlap of ageing and thyroid imbalance makes it harder to maintain a healthy weight without medical support. Why women are at higher risk after 35 Women are more likely to experience thyroid-related weight gain, particularly after 35, due to hormonal fluctuations. These changes are linked to: Menstruation and reproductive hormone shifts

Pregnancy-related hormonal variations

Perimenopause and fluctuating oestrogen levels

Higher risk of autoimmune conditions like Hashimoto’s thyroiditis Dr Ghody points out that women should be especially mindful of subtle signs and consider regular screening, as early detection can prevent complications.

Simple tests that can help detect thyroid issues Thyroid disorders can be identified through simple and accessible tests. Key screenings include: TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone) test to assess overall thyroid function

T3 and T4 tests for detailed hormone levels

Thyroid antibody tests in suspected autoimmune cases These tests require minimal preparation and are widely available, making early diagnosis both practical and effective. Dr Surana adds that imaging tests may be recommended if abnormalities are found, as they help examine the gland and detect structural changes such as nodules. When weight gain becomes a red flag It is easy to internalise weight gain as a personal struggle, but when the scale moves despite your best efforts, it is time to stop looking at your plate and start looking at your physiology.

Dr Surana notes that you know your body better than anyone else. If the math of diet and exercise no longer adds up, there is no need to wait for symptoms to become debilitating before seeking help. Dr Ghody adds that unexplained weight gain should be a primary concern if it occurs without changes in diet or lifestyle and persists over time. This shift is often less about willpower and more about a biological signal that the metabolic system requires support. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS Ultimately, seeking medical advice is not just about weight management. It is about reclaiming your energy and ensuring that life after thirty-five is defined by wellness rather than a hidden hormonal hurdle.