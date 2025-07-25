Serena Williams warns young women: Trust your body, speak up early

In a candid conversation with PEOPLE, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams opened up about the importance of listening to your body—a message she wants every young woman to hear.

“Your body is always talking to you. Listen to it. Trust it,” Serena urged, as she stepped into her new role as women’s health advisor for Ritual, a health and wellness company.

She shared her passion for helping women—particularly from marginalised communities—gain access to better healthcare. Williams also opened up about her personal health struggles, including a life-threatening pulmonary embolism and a recent branchial cyst.

She pushed back against the social expectation that women should “feel tired or uncomfortable and just push through.”

“I’ve been there. Even with everything I know about my body, I’ve had moments where I didn’t feel right and couldn’t get answers. We deserve better,” she said. A near-fatal experience after childbirth Williams’ advice stems from personal experience. After giving birth to her daughter Olympia in 2017 via emergency C-section, she faced a serious health scare—pulmonary embolism, a condition where blood clots block arteries in the lungs. Despite voicing her concerns about shortness of breath and a history of blood clots, medical staff initially dismissed her symptoms. “After giving birth, I knew something was wrong, but I had to fight to be believed,” she said. “Not everyone gets that chance.”

What is pulmonary embolism? Pulmonary embolism (PE) is a serious condition caused by a blockage in one or more arteries in the lungs, usually due to blood clots that travel from the legs (deep vein thrombosis). According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, when a clot travels and blocks blood supply to an organ, it is called an embolism. If untreated, PE can be fatal. Common symptoms include: Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Light-headedness or fainting

Coughing or coughing up blood

Sweating

Low blood pressure

A feeling of anxiety Risk factors include recent surgery, pregnancy, immobility, and history of clots.

What is a branchial cyst? Branchial cleft cysts are small, fluid-filled lumps that form under the skin on one or both sides of the neck. Often present from birth, they may remain unnoticed until infected. According to the Cleveland Clinic, they are usually benign but may become painful or require surgical removal to avoid complications. Symptoms include: Neck lumps that may grow

Swelling after respiratory infections

Painful swallowing

Neck pain or noisy breathing

Itchy or irritated skin

Small neck openings that may drain fluid Serena’s message: Speak up and stay informed Williams’ story is a reminder of the gaps in women’s healthcare and the importance of self-advocacy.