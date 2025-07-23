Why high-functioning anxiety often leads to hidden substance use

They might appear calm, capable and driven, but beneath the surface, many high-functioning individuals are silently battling anxiety—and often rely on substances to keep going. From alcohol and nicotine to prescription pills, these coping tools help them manage the invisible pressure they carry each day.

According to Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO and senior psychiatrist at Tulasi Healthcare, Gurgaon, high-functioning anxiety is a hidden struggle where people look outwardly successful but constantly battle chronic worry, perfectionism and self-doubt.

What does high-functioning anxiety look like in real life?

Dr Gupta explained that high-functioning anxiety often shows up in professionals, students and caregivers as:

Overachievement

Relentless busyness

Fear of underperformance

Burnout masked as dedication These individuals may be excelling at work or in academics while silently fighting an intense mental battle they rarely disclose. Why are high-functioning individuals prone to substance use? The pressure to maintain control, appear perfect and never show weakness can push people toward unhealthy coping mechanisms. Dr Gupta explained that substances often become a disguised ‘crutch’: Alcohol: to unwind, socialise or fall asleep

to unwind, socialise or fall asleep Nicotine: to calm nerves or stay alert

to calm nerves or stay alert Prescription medications: benzodiazepines for anxiety, stimulants for focus

benzodiazepines for anxiety, stimulants for focus Cannabis: for emotional escape These habits often pass as casual routines—an evening drink, a post-meeting cigarette, or a pill during crunch times—but they signal dependence.

Are there differences in substance use by gender and age? Yes, patterns vary, said Dr Gupta: Women often turn to alcohol or sedatives for relief

often turn to alcohol or sedatives for relief Men may lean on stimulants or tobacco to remain focused

may lean on stimulants or tobacco to remain focused Young adults (of any gender) commonly misuse cannabis or ADHD drugs for quick relief People tend to choose what feels socially acceptable or easily accessible—but the risks remain the same across groups. What are the signs someone may be silently struggling? People with high-functioning anxiety are skilled at masking their distress. Still, some red flags can signal underlying problems: