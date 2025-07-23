Smartphones before 13? Study warns of long-term mental health issues

Children who start using smartphones before the age of 13 may be at a higher risk of developing mental health issues as young adults, says a new study published in the Journal of Human Development and Capabilities.

The study is based on analysis of data from the Global Mind Project, which has surveyed nearly two million people across 163 countries.

What does the study say?

Researchers from the Sapien Labs mapped the data on young adults using the Mind Health Quotient (MHQ), a self-assessment tool that measures social, emotional, cognitive, and physical well-being, to generate an overall mental health score.

The study revealed a striking pattern - the earlier a person received their first smartphone, the worse their mental health outcomes tended to be by early adulthood. A key finding shows that younger age groups have worse mental health than older ones, with 41 per cent of individuals in the 18–34 age group experiencing issues that seriously affect their daily lives Forty-eight per cent of females aged 18–24 who got a smartphone at age five or six report having suicidal thoughts. In comparison, only 28 per cent of females who got a smartphone at age 13 report the same.

For males, 31 per cent who got a phone at age five or six report suicidal thoughts. This dropped to 20 per cent for those who got a phone at 13. Age of access to social media accounted for about 40 per cent of the overall association between age of smartphone ownership and mental health. The study also observed that in English-speaking countries, young adults got access to smartphones and social media earlier than those in Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East. On average, they received their first smartphone at age 11, compared to 14–16 in other regions.

Mental health red flags The research found that early users are more likely to experience: Suicidal thoughts

Low self-worth

Social withdrawal

Aggressive behaviour Children who began using smartphones at a young age were also more likely to feel disconnected from others and reported difficulty forming meaningful relationships. The data shows that getting a smartphone before age 13 often leads to earlier use of social media, despite age restrictions. This early access is linked to higher chances of cyberbullying, sexual abuse, weaker family bonds, and poor sleep. The experts also note that while the Covid-19 pandemic may have amplified this association, the consistency of these trends across global regions points to a broader developmental impact of early smartphone access.

Why timing matters Experts believe that early adolescence is a sensitive period for brain development. Excessive screen time, especially on social media and messaging apps, may interfere with learning real-world social cues and coping mechanisms. Overstimulation, cyberbullying, and unrealistic social comparisons could all be contributing factors to the observed mental health issues. Dr Tara Thiagarajan, lead author of the study, warned that the earlier children are immersed in digital environments, the greater the risk of psychological disruption down the line. If more children keep getting smartphones and using social media at younger ages, the impact could be serious. Projections suggest that this trend alone may cause mental health issues in nearly one-third of the next generation.

A call for digital boundaries The study says that limiting smartphone and social media use during childhood could have major benefits- It may reduce serious mental health issues in up to 8.5 per cent of young people.

of young people. It could lower the rate of suicidal thoughts by up to 20 per cent .

. It may also improve emotional resilience and self-confidence in around 12 per cent of the younger population. Proposed policy measures- 1. Mandatory digital literacy and mental health education Introduce compulsory lessons in schools covering online safety, cyberbullying, algorithm awareness, and predator risks. This prepares children for responsible social media use and builds digital confidence.

2. Enforce age rules and hold tech companies accountable Ensure tech platforms follow age restrictions through better verification and penalties for violations. Like tobacco or alcohol regulations, corporate responsibility can reduce harm and ease pressure on parents. 3. Restrict social media for people under 13 Strictly enforce age 13+ rules on social platforms by blocking access on devices used by children. While verification and monitoring are challenges, this reinforces existing legal limits. 4. Limit smartphone access with safer alternatives Delay personal smartphone access and offer basic “kid-friendly” phones without social media or addictive content to meet communication and learning needs without the risks. Enforcement may be difficult, but the long-term benefits are significant.