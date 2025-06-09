Top 10 health check-ups every Indian mother over 40 should get now

Is your mom’s birthday around the corner? Or maybe there’s no occasion at all, but you still want to show her how much she means to you. Whatever the reason, there’s no better gift than the gift of good health. If your mother is over 40, now is the perfect time to encourage her to get a few essential health check-ups done. These tests can catch hidden health risks early and help her stay strong, energetic, and happy for years to come. So skip the usual gifts this time, and give her something truly meaningful: the chance at a longer, healthier life.

Why do women over 40 need regular health check-ups? According to doctors, with age, women’s bodies undergo many changes—hormonal shifts, slower metabolism, increased stress, and sometimes silent health risks like high blood pressure or bone loss. Regular check-ups help detect these problems early so they can be managed or treated before turning into something serious. 5 essential medical tests every mother should get 1. Blood pressure check High blood pressure often has no symptoms, which is why it is called a silent killer. Left unchecked, it can damage the heart, kidneys, and arteries, increasing the risk of stroke or heart disease.

Ideal range: 120/80 mmHg or lower Cost: Often free at clinics or during a general consultation 2. Lipid profile (cholesterol test) This test checks both good (HDL) and bad (LDL) cholesterol. Too much bad cholesterol can clog arteries and lead to heart attacks. When to get it: Annually after age 40 or more often with family history Cost: ₹300–₹1,600 depending on the lab 3. Mammogram and breast ultrasound Breast cancer is common but highly treatable if caught early. Mammograms are X-rays of the breast and advised after age 40, even without symptoms.

Cost: ₹2,150–₹3,800 depending on hospital and type 4. Bone density test (DEXA scan) After menopause, women are more prone to osteoporosis, making bones brittle and increasing fracture risk. Why it matters: Early detection allows for treatment or supplements Cost: Around ₹6,200 5. Vitamin D test Low Vitamin D can lead to fatigue, bone pain, mood changes, and lowered immunity. Why it matters: Indoor lifestyles and pollution contribute to widespread deficiency in India Cost: ₹2,800 Additional screenings to consider for overall health According to Dr M K Singh of Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, these additional screenings help build a holistic picture of health:

Blood sugar (Fasting or HbA1c) – for early diabetes detection

– for early diabetes detection Thyroid profile – for fatigue, weight fluctuations, and mood

– for fatigue, weight fluctuations, and mood Pap smear and gynaecological exam – for cervical cancer screening

– for cervical cancer screening Liver & kidney function tests (LFT/KFT) – for internal organ health

– for internal organ health CRP & Interleukin-6 markers – indicators of heart inflammation How much do these tests cost in India? Prices vary by city and package. Here’s a quick look at the average: Test Estimated Cost (₹) Blood pressure Free

Lipid profile 300–1,600 Mammogram 2,150–3,800 Bone density test 6,200 Vitamin D 2,800 HbA1c (diabetes) 1,250 Thyroid profile 1,450 Pap smear 500–3,000 LFT/KFT 1,550 each