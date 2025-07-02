Is your makeup safe? Govt may soon ban mercury-based cosmetics in India

The Government of India is considering a ban on mercury-based cosmetics following a recommendation from a Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) subcommittee, Mint reported, citing official documents. The move aims to identify and phase out mercury-containing products from India’s ₹20-billion cosmetics market, including online platforms, and align with international safety standards.

Mercury in cosmetics: Why you should be concerned

Ever wondered what’s really inside your favourite cosmetic products? You might want to take a closer look at the label—because the toxic metal mercury could be hiding in your eyeliner or skin cream. Mercury isn’t just harmful to the skin; it’s a health hazard that can seep into your bloodstream and cause long-term damage.

It can cause skin rashes, discolouration, thinning of the skin, and even permanent scarring. According to the Mint report, mercury-based products such as skin-lightening creams, anti-ageing solutions , and some eye makeup items are particularly risky. These often deliver quick, ‘miracle’ results that tempt consumers—especially the young—but the long-term effects can be deeply damaging. What do the current rules say about mercury in makeup? Currently, Indian regulations permit limited mercury use. According to Rule 39(5) of the Cosmetics Rules, 2020, cosmetics meant for the eye area may contain up to 70 parts per million (0.007 per cent) of mercury as a preservative. For all other cosmetics, mercury should not exceed 1 ppm.

However, the DCGI’s subcommittee is advocating a stricter standard—a complete ban on the manufacture, import, and export of any cosmetic containing more than 1 ppm of mercury. This would bring India in line with the Minamata Convention, which seeks to eliminate mercury from consumer products globally. Self-declaration, surprise tests planned for compliance Cosmetic companies may soon be required to self-declare whether they use mercury. This will be followed by surprise lab tests and random sampling by regulators such as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). An official quoted by Mint said, “The logical step is to require manufacturers to self-declare their use of mercury, propose alternative formulations, and give them a strict deadline for phasing out mercury.”

How cosmetic brands are reacting Some companies have already stated their position. L’Oréal India told Mint it does not intentionally use mercury in any of its products worldwide, and that its offerings meet the highest safety standards. Other leading brands such as Lakmé, Maybelline, Sugar Cosmetics, and Nykaa did not respond to media queries. A government official noted, “Wherever there is a casual approach in handling toxic substances, the risk to human life and the environment is high. The smarter path is to either properly manage toxic substances or stop using them entirely.” Minamata Convention also targets mercury in household items The Mint report noted that mercury-based household products—including certain medical devices—have been flagged for phase-out under the Minamata Convention. This global agreement aims to reduce human and environmental exposure to mercury.