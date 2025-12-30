Rabies fear in UP: Can milk from infected animal transmit the deadly virus?

Nearly 200 residents of a Pipraul village in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district sought anti-rabies vaccination after learning that raita served at a funeral was made from milk of a buffalo that later died of suspected rabies after a stray dog bite. Doctors, however, say the fear may have been misplaced.

What triggered the rabies scare in the UP village?

A funeral (tehrai) ceremony was held on December 23, where raita was served. A few days later, the buffalo whose milk had been used reportedly fell ill and died. Villagers said the animal had earlier been bitten by a stray dog.

As the news spread, fear of possible rabies exposure took hold. Over 200 residents, reportedly, approached the Ujhani Community Health Centre and were administered anti-rabies vaccines as a precaution. Can rabies spread through milk or milk-based foods like raita? Rabies is not spread through milk from a suspected rabid animal or even from a confirmed case of rabies. It is transmitted almost only through the saliva of an infected animal entering the body via bites, scratches, or open wounds. Dr Tushar Tayal, associate director, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, explains why the risk from milk is negligible.

“Rabies virus is primarily present in the brain and salivary glands. The chances of its presence in mammary glands, which produce milk, are extremely low,” he says. Even in the unlikely scenario where trace amounts of virus were present, boiling or pasteurisation of milk would neutralise it. “Any virus, if present in milk, would get completely deactivated with boiling or pasteurisation. There is nothing to worry if someone has consumed milk or milk products from an animal with suspected rabies,” Dr Tayal adds. “There are no documented human rabies cases globally that have been linked to ingestion,” Dr Tayal confirms.