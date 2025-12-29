How daily habits stain your teeth and what dentists say really works

From daily chai and coffee to tobacco products like gutka and paan, several common habits in India contribute to tooth staining. Dentists warn that while stains are common, unsafe whitening trends can do more harm than good. Experts explain the real causes, types of stains and evidence-based ways to treat them.

Why do teeth get stained?

Tooth staining is usually the result of repeated exposure rather than a single cause. According to Dr Vimal Arora, chief clinical officer at Clove Dental, everyday habits play a major role.

Common causes include:

Food and beverages: Coffee, tea, red wine, colas, berries and certain spices contain pigments that cling to enamel over time.

Coffee, tea, red wine, colas, berries and certain spices contain pigments that cling to enamel over time. Tobacco use: Smoking or chewing tobacco leaves dark, stubborn stains due to nicotine and tar.

Smoking or chewing tobacco leaves dark, stubborn stains due to nicotine and tar. Poor oral hygiene: Plaque build-up makes it easier for stains to settle and stay.

Plaque build-up makes it easier for stains to settle and stay. Medications and ageing: Drugs such as tetracycline taken during childhood, iron supplements and natural ageing can darken teeth. As enamel thins with age, the darker layer beneath becomes more visible.

Dr Taranjit Singh, senior dental surgeon at Janak Dental Clinic, notes that frequent intake of acidic foods and drinks weakens enamel, making teeth more vulnerable to staining over time.

Extrinsic vs intrinsic stains: Why the difference matters Dentists broadly classify tooth stains into two categories, and identifying them is crucial for choosing the right treatment. Extrinsic stains Affect the outer surface (enamel)

Caused by food, drinks, smoking and plaque

Usually respond well to scaling, polishing and whitening Intrinsic stains Develop inside the tooth (dentin or inner enamel layers)

Linked to excess fluoride exposure, certain antibiotics, trauma, developmental issues or ageing

Often require bleaching or cosmetic treatments such as veneers Dr Gurleen Kaur, consultant dental surgeon at Karam ENT and Dental Clinic, explains that intrinsic discolouration needs a different approach and does not improve with routine cleaning alone.

Who is more prone to tooth staining? Some people are naturally more susceptible to dental stains, even with similar habits. Risk factors include: Thin, weak or hypomineralised (deficiency of minerals) enamel

Genetic differences in tooth colour and structure

Increasing age, as enamel wears down

Dry mouth, which reduces saliva’s natural cleansing effect

Orthodontic appliances that trap plaque and pigments

Long-term medications or certain medical conditions This explains why two people with identical diets may experience very different levels of staining. Dentists recommend individual assessment rather than one-size-fits-all solutions. Are home whitening remedies safe? At-home whitening can help, but only when chosen carefully. Experts stress that “natural” does not always mean safe.

Generally considered safe when used correctly: Fluoride toothpaste

Mild whitening toothpastes

Dentist-approved whitening strips, gels or trays

Electric toothbrushes for improved plaque removal tools Potentially harmful if overused or unsupervised: Lemon juice, vinegar or other acidic substances

Baking soda mixtures

Activated charcoal used frequently

Hydrogen peroxide without professional guidance Dr Arora cautions that excessive whitening can strip away enamel, which does not regenerate, leading to sensitivity and long-term damage. When should professional treatment be considered? Professional care is recommended when brushing and home care fail to improve tooth colour. Treatment options include: Scaling and polishing: Usually advised every six months to remove plaque, tartar and surface stains.

Usually advised every six months to remove plaque, tartar and surface stains. Professional bleaching: Effective for deeper stains, often lightening teeth by two to four shades within one or two visits.

Effective for deeper stains, often lightening teeth by two to four shades within one or two visits. Advanced cosmetic options: Veneers or bonding may be required for severe intrinsic discolouration. Experts emphasise that treatment choice should be based on the cause of staining, not just cosmetic preference.