Terminal lucidity: Why brain gains a burst of awareness just before death

“He got better at the end. He was talking properly again, eating well, and then he suddenly died.”

Many of us can recall hearing or saying this about a relative or friend who passed away. The words often come with confusion and disbelief that someone could appear to improve just before death. A loved one who has not spoken in months may suddenly recognise family members, speak coherently or show emotional awareness, only for the moment to fade quickly.

Doctors have a name for this phenomenon: terminal lucidity. It refers to a brief, unexpected return of mental clarity or awareness in people with severe neurological illness, occurring shortly before death.

“Often mistaken for recovery, this phenomenon challenges what we think we know about the dying brain and leaves families searching for meaning in those final moments,” says Dr Vinit Banga, Director of Neurology at Fortis Hospital, Faridabad. What is terminal lucidity? Terminal lucidity refers to a sudden return of clear thinking or communication close to death in people with severe neurological impairment, often due to long-standing illness. This may be seen in individuals with advanced Alzheimer’s disease , major stroke, brain tumours or other neurodegenerative conditions. According to Dr Banga, terminal lucidity is distinct from the usual fluctuations seen in dementia or delirium. The clarity is sudden, emotionally coherent and strikingly well-timed, appearing shortly before death rather than developing gradually or in response to treatment.

People with dementia may have “good days” and “bad days”, and delirium can fluctuate or improve with medical care. What makes terminal lucidity different is its coherence and timing. The person may recognise family members, recall memories or express affection after long periods of severe cognitive decline. Crucially, it occurs close to death and is neither sustained nor reversible. What could be happening inside the brain during terminal lucidity? Several hypotheses have been proposed, though none are proven. One theory suggests a temporary reduction in neuroinflammation near death, allowing remaining neural circuits to function more efficiently. Others point to short-lived shifts in neurotransmitters or brief restoration of connectivity across brain networks that were previously compromised.

Researchers have also suggested transient changes in blood flow or oxygen use, altered inhibitory control in damaged brain regions, or compensatory mechanisms in which the brain briefly reroutes function through alternative pathways. Another possibility is that as the immune system winds down near the end of life, changes in cellular metabolism may alter how brain cells use energy. In some cases, factors such as reduced sedation, improved oxygenation or temporary metabolic stabilisation near death could unmask residual cognitive capacity, leading to short-lived improvements in alertness or communication. How common is terminal lucidity, and who experiences it? According to Dr Banga, evidence of terminal lucidity largely comes from family accounts and clinician observations rather than systematic studies. It has most often been reported in people with end-stage dementia, but cases have also been described in those with brain tumours, stroke, advanced neurodegenerative disease and certain psychiatric or metabolic disorders.