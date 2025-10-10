Understanding MASLD and MASH
What the new evidence shows
- The Liraglutide Efficacy and Action in NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) trial found that after 48 weeks, many patients showed improved liver health, with several achieving disease resolution and no worsening of scarring. The drug also helped improve liver tissue and reduce key liver damage markers.
- In MASLD, semaglutide helps by reducing fat buildup in the liver, improving how the body uses insulin, and lowering liver inflammation. Clinical trials have shown that it can also reverse liver inflammation (steatohepatitis) and reduce liver scarring (fibrosis).
- Tirzepatide, which works on both GLP-1 and GIP receptors, has shown impressive results. It helps reduce fat in the liver and around internal organs, while slightly increasing healthier fat just under the skin. This suggests the drug not only supports weight loss but also improves overall fat distribution in the body. GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) and GIP (Glucose-Dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide) receptors are proteins in the body that help regulate blood sugar, appetite, and fat metabolism.
- Retatrutide is a new drug that targets three receptors - GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon, to improve metabolism and aid weight loss. Early studies show it can reduce liver fat and help people lose over 24 per cent of their body weight, though its effects on liver scarring and long-term safety still need more research.
Limitations and challenges
- Most trials are relatively short (6–12 months). Long-term safety, durability, and whether benefits persist or regress are not fully known yet.
- Many trials rely on surrogate endpoints (MRI-based measures, biochemical markers) rather than repeated liver biopsies.
- Some patients discontinue therapy because of tolerability issues or cost and coverage limitations. In semaglutide trials, about 20–30 per cent discontinued GLP-1 therapy.
- Patient heterogeneity (genetics, stage of liver disease, comorbidities) means not all will respond equally. Identifying predictors of response remains a research priority.
Implications for clinical care
