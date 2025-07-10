Office gossip harming your peace? Here's how to protect your mental health

Office gossip is often dismissed as a routine part of workplace dynamics. But beneath its casual surface lies its potential to cause significant emotional distress and long-term damage to mental health. “They talk behind my back. Should I speak up, stay quiet, or just leave this office?” If this thought has crossed your mind at work, you’re not alone. Dr Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist at Veda Clinic, Delhi, and Fortis Shalimar Bagh, said, “At first, gossip might feel like a bonding moment, but in the long run, it is harmful to both the gossiper and the victim.”

How does gossiping affect the gossiper’s mental health? Dr Joshi said in an interview with Business Standard, “Most people see gossip as an instant way to feel ‘in the loop’, but negative gossiping may create a false sense of bonding at a third person’s expense. In the long run, this doesn’t benefit the gossiper either.” Here’s what often happens: you indulge in gossip, but then start worrying if others are doing the same behind your back. “That worry grows into stress, anxiety, and even guilt. Over time, gossipers may struggle with trust issues and emotional exhaustion ,” he said. What are the psychological effects on gossip victims? If you’ve ever been the subject of office gossip, you already know—it hurts. Even if you pretend not to care, it leaves a mark.

Dr Joshi warned, “Gossip can make the victim feel discriminated against , potentially leading to anxiety and depression.” It also makes people more guarded, less willing to speak up in meetings, or contribute freely. In short, it silently shrinks their confidence. How does gossip impact overall office culture? Unnecessary gossip doesn’t just affect individuals—it poisons the atmosphere. “It can create a hostile work environment and promote negative feelings,” Dr Joshi explained. When left unchecked, it can also normalise bullying, favouritism, and passive-aggressive behaviour, making work emotionally unsafe. Can some forms of gossip be helpful? Dr Joshi noted that not all gossip is harmful. Experts refer to “prosocial gossip”, such as warning a colleague about toxic behaviour or unethical practices, as a way of protecting others.