Home / Health / Govt may bring health claims portal under FinMin to tackle inflated costs

Govt may bring health claims portal under FinMin to tackle inflated costs

The move is aimed at strengthening oversight of the portal and improving transparency in pricing and billing practices across the health insurance sector, Reuters reported

health insurance plans
Recent data from the General Insurance Council show that standalone health insurers collected ₹9,151 crore in premiums in the first quarter of the financial year 2026, marking a 10 per cent year-on-year increase.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union government is looking to bring the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) — the digital platform used to process health insurance claims — under the control of the finance ministry and the insurance regulator in a bid to curb inflated treatment costs by private hospitals, Reuters reported, citing government sources.
 
The move is aimed at strengthening oversight of the portal, which currently operates under the National Health Authority (NHA) of the ministry of health and family welfare, and improving transparency in pricing and billing practices across the health insurance sector, the report added.
 

Overcharging in hospitals, increased premiums 

According to the report, a joint analysis by the government and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) found that hospitals were overcharging patients with higher insurance coverage, leading to increased premiums and reduced affordability of health insurance for many.
 
Recent data from the General Insurance Council show that standalone health insurers collected ₹9,151 crore in premiums in the first quarter of the financial year 2026, marking a 10 per cent year-on-year increase.
 
Bringing the portal under financial regulation could help control spiralling costs, a source told Reuters.
 
The NHCX was developed in consultation with Irdai but is not currently regulated by it. Instead, the insurance regulator only oversees insurers using the platform.
 
According to professional service firm Aon’s Global Medical Trend Rates Report 2025, healthcare costs in India are projected to increase by 13 per cent in 2025, surpassing the global average of 10 per cent and exceeding the 12 per cent increase in 2024.
 
Meanwhile, growth in health insurance premium income has slowed to 9 per cent in 2024–25 from over 20 per cent the previous year, with insurers attributing the dip to rising premiums and falling renewals, the Reuters report said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Study finds four symptom pathways that may lead to Alzheimer's disease

Why the first 60 minutes after a heart attack can make all the difference

Office gossip harming your peace? Here's how to protect your mental health

Love bad news? Why you can't stop doomscrolling and how to break free

Topics :health insurance coverhealth insurance policyFinance MinistryBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story