Why lupus diagnoses are rising, and why young women face greater risk

Why diagnoses are increasing
Why the gender gap persists
- Female hormones like estrogen tend to make the immune system more reactive, increasing the risk of autoimmune diseases.
- Genes on the X chromosome influence immune regulation. Since women have two X chromosomes, their baseline risk is higher.
Why early symptoms are missed
- Persistent joint pain or morning stiffness
- Photosensitive rashes (especially across cheeks and nose)
- Unexplained fatigue or intermittent fevers
- Significant hair loss, mouth ulcers
- Kidney red flags: swollen legs, foamy urine, high blood pressure
- Neurological signs: headaches, brain fog, seizures
- Easy bruising, repeated miscarriages or blood clots
How lupus is diagnosed
- ANA test - first-line screening; highly sensitive but not specific.
- Confirmatory tests - anti-dsDNA, anti-Smith antibodies, complement levels, CBC, kidney and liver tests.
- If pregnancy loss or clots - antiphospholipid antibody panel.
- Suspected kidney disease - kidney biopsy.
Timely management of lupus
- Hydroxychloroquine for almost everyone. It helps keep the disease calm and prevents flares.
- Short courses of steroids during flare-ups to control inflammation quickly.
- Immunosuppressants like methotrexate, azathioprine or mycophenolate when joints, skin or organs are involved.
- Biologics such as belimumab or anifrolumab for tougher or more severe cases.
- Ongoing monitoring with regular blood/urine tests, yearly eye exams, strict sun protection, and no smoking to reduce flare risks.
Celebrities who have spotlighted lupus
- Selena Gomez, American singer and actor, has shared her experience with lupus and lupus nephritis, including undergoing a kidney transplant.
- Lady Gaga, global singer-songwriter and actor, has revealed she tests positive for lupus antibodies and has openly discussed her chronic pain.
- Toni Braxton, Grammy-winning American singer, has spoken about living with lupus and how it has affected her heart health.
- In India, actors Chhavi Mittal and Sherlyn Chopra have publicly spoken about dealing with SLE and raising awareness about the often-invisible nature of the disease.
