Are you the eldest daughter? A psychologist explains why it feels heavy

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

If you have spent any time on social media lately, you have probably noticed eldest daughters comparing their childhoods like veterans swapping war stories. The jokes are funny, but the themes are consistent: being the “mini-mum” of the house, the unofficial emotional shock absorber, the default caretaker.

So is “eldest daughter syndrome” simply an internet trend with a fancy label, or is there something deeper underneath?

Guwahati-based counselling psychologist Anwesha Bhattacharya explains that the term itself did not come from diagnostic manuals but emerged from real-life experiences and years of research on firstborn daughters.

Scientists have studied birth order for decades, but social media gave eldest daughters a shared vocabulary for something they had long felt but never named.

Bhattacharya, who runs the telehealth therapy platform Psyche Bubbles, points out that nothing about caring for siblings is automatically unhealthy. The trouble starts when helpfulness becomes expectation, then duty, then identity. When comfort, play, or ambition are pushed aside because “you’re the oldest, you manage”, the role starts drifting into what psychologists call parentification, where a child takes on adult responsibilities. Are eldest daughters really more anxious, perfectionistic, or people-pleasing? According to Bhattacharya, research suggests, quite often, yes. Studies link eldest daughters with elevated anxiety, chronic stress , and an outsized fear of letting people down. She points to research where eldest daughters spoke of feeling pressured to be the achiever, the fixer, the emotional anchor. Some described negotiating between warring parents, managing household tensions, or juggling schoolwork with childcare. Several said, with quiet grief, that they “lost their childhood”. Burnout becomes almost predictable, she warns.

How do Indian and other collectivist cultures shape this experience? In collectivist societies, the family is not just a support system, it is an institution. Gossip, reputation, and “what will people say” act as invisible supervisors. This pressure magnifies the role of eldest daughters. Many feel obliged to uphold family values, suppress exhaustion, and maintain an image of harmony. In households with traditional gender norms, girls often shoulder caregiving duties naturally assigned to mothers. “Of course, collectivism can also buffer stress when families genuinely share responsibilities. The burden is lighter when everyone pulls their weight. The problem begins when culture demands that the eldest daughter should simply ‘know better’ and ‘give more’,” says Bhattacharya.