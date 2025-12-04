Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

You already know smoking is harmful. Yet the hand still reaches for the lighter, almost on autopilot. You can be perfectly aware of long-term risks and still crave that short burst of calm. So why does the rational brain lose this battle to this paradox so often?

What makes the brain choose short-term relief over long-term harm?

According to Dr Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist at Fortis Healthcare, nicotine is not just a chemical, it is a master negotiator working directly with the brain’s reward circuitry . "Nicotine reshapes the brain’s pathways so that the quick hit of relaxation feels far more immediate than the distant possibility of disease," he explains.

It’s the classic tug-of-war between now and later. The cigarette provides a tiny moment of quiet, where heart rate slows, anxiety dips, the world feels briefly manageable. But the consequences such as lung cancer, heart disease , COPD, that sit far in the future, abstract and invisible, are inevitable. "Humans are wired to prioritise what brings relief in the next ten seconds, not what might harm them ten years later," says Dr Joshi. ALSO READ: It's not just cancer: Smoking may trigger all types of type-2 diabetes This is why knowing the risks doesn’t automatically translate into stopping. Biology has already struck a bargain: “Give me calm now; we’ll worry about the rest later.”

Why does smoking feel like control during stress? Many smokers don’t reach for a cigarette to feel pleasure, they reach for it to feel normal. When stress spikes, their anxiety regulation threshold is crossed, and as Dr Joshi points out, this triggers physical and psychological unease. Lighting a cigarette becomes a fast-acting coping tool, a way to regain control over the moment. It’s not the smoke; it’s the ritual. The pause. The breath. The familiar chemical reassurance that tells the brain, “You’re handling this.” "Even though the relief is false and brief, the mind clings to that one dependable lever it can pull when life feels chaotic," explains Dr Joshi.