Restarting your workouts every few weeks? Here's what's really going wrong

Starting a new workout programme feels exciting. You start on a Monday and go all in with full determination. But then, somewhere between work, low-energy days, and sheer exhaustion, that momentum quietly slips away. One missed workout turns into three, and suddenly starting from scratch becomes inevitable.

This is a common cycle that most of us experience. According to experts, often, the real culprit is not a lack of motivation but our fundamental relationship with exercise itself.

“Most people assume inconsistency comes from laziness or low willpower. But that’s far from the truth. People often keep “starting over” with fitness because they tie consistency to perfection,” says Dr Gorav Gupta.

He says that people tend to go from zero to 100 overnight as they start their fitness journey with intense enthusiasm, often fuelled by guilt, pressure, or the urge for quick results. Why is “all-or-nothing” thinking sabotaging your fitness consistency? “The dangerous trap of “all-or-nothing” thinking,” warns Dr Gupta. According to him, “If someone misses a few workouts or cannot follow the plan exactly, they often feel they have ‘fallen off track’ completely and need to restart from zero. But fitness was never meant to be perfect. It was meant to be consistent enough.” ALSO READ: Why exercise science still treats the male body as the default human norm He says that this mindset turns fitness into an emotional rollercoaster, where missing one workout makes you feel guilty, which makes you avoid getting back, and as you avoid getting back, you declare “restart” to yourself. “Over time, this becomes exhausting not just physically, but also mentally.”

Why do people keep falling off their fitness routines? Dr Gupta points out, “Many people choose routines that are too rigid for their actual life. High-intensity plans, strict schedules, and unrealistic expectations can work briefly, but they are difficult to maintain alongside stress, poor sleep, burnout, or emotional fatigue.” In other words, the issue is not that you cannot stick to a plan, it is that the plan was never designed to stick. “A routine that only works when everything is perfect is a routine that will eventually fail,” says Dr Gupta. How do stress and burnout affect workout consistency? According to Dr Gupta, a person’s internal state is another layer that is often ignored.

Stress, sleep disruption, emotional fatigue, and even subtle burnout can all erode consistency. On some days, your body cannot perform at its peak, and forcing it, according to Dr Gupta, often backfires. ALSO READ: How starting exercise in your 40s can reduce dementia risk by nearly half “Instead of recognising these signals, many people interpret them as weakness. That misinterpretation fuels the restart cycle,” says Dr Gupta. What does a sustainable fitness routine actually look like? According to Dr Gupta, here’s the mindset shift that changes everything: A sustainable fitness journey is rarely linear. It includes interruptions, fluctuations, and periods of lower motivation.