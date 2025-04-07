Monday, April 07, 2025 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / World Health Day 2025: Theme, Significance and 5 Rules For Good Health

World Health Day 2025: Theme, Significance and 5 Rules For Good Health

Every year on April 7, the world observes World Health Day as a way to draw attention to important health issues and inspire action for a coordinated effort to address them

World Health Day

World Health Day

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

World Health Day 2025 Today: On April 7, the world observes World Health Day as a way to raise awareness of important health challenges and motivate group efforts to address them. To increase awareness and drive worldwide action, the day is dedicated to a certain health issue each year. It highlights the necessity of international collaboration in addressing health issues and acts as a reminder of the significance of good health for general well-being. 
 
Every year, the day centers on a different theme in an effort to increase awareness and inspire global action. It highlights the need for international cooperation in addressing health issues and serves as a reminder that overall well-being depends on good health.   
 

World Health Day 2025: Theme 

In order to highlight the significance of maternal and newborn health, the World Health Organization (WHO) has selected the theme "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures" for 2025. In order to provide a solid basis for future generations, the subject emphasizes the necessity of better healthcare services.

World Health Day 2025: 5 Golden Rules For A Healthy Life

    • Keep Your Diet Nutritious: Give your body a range of fresh fruits, vegetables, entire grains, and lean proteins to fuel it. To promote general health and lifespan, cut back on processed foods, sugary snacks, and harmful fats.

Also Read

World Health day

World Health Day 2025: Theme, significance, history, messages and more

Spiritual teacher 'Sadhguru' Jaggi Vasudev.

"30% diet challenge,"claims Sadhguru, a well-known spiritual leader

heart attack

Sugar vs Oil: Which is healthier or more harmful? All details inside

healthy food helps reducing hair loss

Breakfast helps women get healthier hair during menopause, experts say

Premiumweightloss

Now, tussle starts between Herbalife and Modiway in weight-loss market

      
    • Maintain Your Physical Activity Level: Include at least half an hour of exercise each day, such as yoga, jogging, or walking. Frequent exercise improves mental health, increases metabolism, and strengthens the heart.
      
    • Prioritise Restful Sleep: To improve cognitive performance, boost immunity, and preserve emotional equilibrium, aim for 7 to 9 hours of good sleep every night. Having a regular sleep routine boosts vitality and general health. 
      
    • Handle Stress and Mental Health: To lower stress and promote emotional resilience, engage in mindfulness exercises, meditation, or enjoyable hobbies. Happiness and relaxation are promoted by spending time in nature or with loved ones.
      
    • Keep Yourself Hydrated and Steer Clear of Bad Habits: To stay hydrated and help your body rid itself of toxins, make sure you drink enough water each day. Steer clear of bad habits like smoking and binge drinking that might impair your health in the long run.
 

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Good health key to thriving society: PM Modi's message on World Health Day

Food products, food, expiry date, expired food, packaged food

Packaged food horror stories from India: Rodents in syrup, frogs in wafers

Apollo Hospitals

'Symptom-free isn't disease-free': Apollo report reveals hidden epidemic

PremiumDr Seema Pai, ISCR

India should expedite efforts to become full ICH member: ISCR president

HIV, Vaccine, vaccination

Govt plans to train frontline workers ahead of HPV vaccine rollout

Topics : health habits health problems health care sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon