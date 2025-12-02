WHO issues first guidelines backing GLP-1 drugs for obesity management

In a significant development for global public health, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has released its inaugural guidelines concerning the utilisation of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist drugs for the management of obesity. This class of medication is rapidly gaining prominence worldwide for its efficacy in weight regulation.

What priorities has WHO flagged for GLP-1 therapy rollout?

The new WHO guidelines underscore two critical priorities: ensuring equitable access to GLP-1 therapies and preparing healthcare systems for the effective implementation and widespread use of these powerful medicines. This announcement follows the WHO's earlier decision to incorporate GLP-1-based therapies into its Essential Medicines List for the treatment of type 2 diabetes among high-risk patient groups.

Which GLP-1 medicines does WHO include in its recommendations? Taking a further step, the latest recommendations advise that GLP-1 agents, which include established treatments such as semaglutide, tirzepatide and liraglutide, may now be utilised for the long-term treatment of adults living with obesity. How widespread is obesity and what warning has WHO issued? Obesity affects more than 1 billion people globally and was associated with 3.7 million deaths worldwide in 2024. “Without decisive action, the number of people with obesity is projected to double by 2030,” the global health body said. Why are doctors seeing demand from patients who may not qualify?

The guidelines come at a time when several medical practitioners have been seeing demand from patients not eligible for the drugs. What are the eligibility criteria under standard obesity medicine guidelines? According to standard guidelines for obesity management medications (OMMs), a patient must have a body mass index (BMI) of over 27 with at least one obesity-related comorbidity, such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension or high cholesterol. What are doctors saying about cosmetic use and off-criteria requests? However, doctors are also reporting inquiries from individuals who do not meet the medical criteria. “We are strictly discouraging its use for cosmetic purposes or in patients who do not meet the clinical threshold,” a Delhi-based doctor told Business Standard.

What did CK Birla Hospital’s Sukhvinder Singh Saggu say about such requests? Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, director for minimal access, GI and bariatric surgery at Delhi’s CK Birla Hospital, added that such requests for the prescription of GLP-1 RA from people who do not meet the criteria of BMI or the criteria of comorbid conditions are coming on a daily basis. “This is happening as many are coming for aesthetic weight loss, seeing GLP-1 therapies as a quick slimming fix,” he added. Why does WHO describe obesity as a chronic disease needing a broader approach? Health experts state that obesity is a complex, chronic disease and a major driver of non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer.

How does WHO want obesity care to be delivered alongside GLP-1 drugs? With the new guideline, WHO aims to support people living with obesity in overcoming this serious health challenge, as part of a comprehensive approach that includes healthy diets, regular physical activity and support from health professionals. What are the two key tenets in the new WHO guideline? The guidelines are based on two major tenets: one, that GLP-1 therapies may be used by adults, excluding pregnant women, for the long-term treatment of obesity. “While the efficacy of these therapies in treating obesity was evident, the recommendation is conditional due to limited data on their long-term efficacy and safety, maintenance and discontinuation, their current costs, inadequate health system preparedness and potential equity implications,” WHO said.

How does WHO link GLP-1 prescriptions with behavioural interventions? The other is offering intensive behavioural interventions involving healthy diet and physical activity to adults living with obesity prescribed GLP-1 therapies. Why does WHO stress that medicines alone will not solve obesity? While such therapies represent the first efficacious treatment option for adults with obesity, the WHO guideline also emphasises that medicines alone will not solve the problem. “Addressing obesity requires a fundamental reorientation of current approaches to a comprehensive strategy which includes creating healthier environments through robust population-level policies, protecting individuals at high risk of developing obesity and ensuring access to lifelong, person-centred care,” the guidelines added.