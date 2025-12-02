Home / Health / Can HIV be cured? New research shows long-term remission may be closer

Can HIV be cured? New research shows long-term remission may be closer

Early trial results show that combining antibodies and T-cells helped some people living with HIV maintain viral control for months without daily ART, raising cautious hope for long-term remission

HIV AIDS
Researchers are testing new immune-based therapies that could one day reduce dependence on daily HIV medication. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 3:01 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

New immunotherapy combining antibodies and T-cells helped some HIV-positive people keep the virus under control for months, offering early hope for treatment without lifelong pills.
 
A recent study published in Nature, titled Antibodies and T cells join forces for sustained HIV remission, reports what could be a milestone in HIV research. Scientists found that by giving people living with HIV a mix of broadly neutralising antibodies (bNAbs) plus immune-boosting therapy, many could stop daily antiretroviral therapy (ART) for months without the virus rebounding.
 
Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and other collaborating institutions tested a multi-component immunotherapy in a small group of people living with HIV.
 
According to the study, several participants saw only a slow, low-level resurgence, and their immune systems kept the virus suppressed for months.
 
In a standout case, one participant remained virally suppressed for over 18 months without ART.
 
This suggests that the combination therapy may have retrained the body’s defences to control HIV, even without pills.

Why is this important?

For people living with HIV (over 40 million globally today), lifelong ART has transformed a once-fatal infection into a manageable chronic disease. However, there is the burden of daily pills, which includes adherence, side effects, access to medications, social stigma and cost.
 
Researchers say if immune-based therapies like this one can be refined and scaled, they could change what living with HIV looks like as they offer:
  • A future where viral control does not require daily medicine
  • Improved quality of life through fewer pills and fewer side effects
  • Reduced cost and resource burden, especially in low- and middle-income countries
  • A shift from constantly suppressing HIV to empowering the immune system to control it

Why is it too early to celebrate?

Researchers caution that the study was very small, with only 10 people involved. There was no control group, so the exact contribution of the therapy versus other individual factors is unclear. Not all participants responded the same, as some saw viral rebound, even if slow.

What’s next for HIV-cure research?

Scientists behind the study say larger, controlled trials are the next step. They will need to test this combination therapy in more diverse groups, with longer follow-up and comparisons against standard ART.
 
At the same time, other research efforts continue. Around the world, scientists are testing approaches including immune-boosting therapies, gene editing and methods to flush out or silence latent virus reservoirs. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How soon HIV symptoms appear, and why most people don't notice them

WHO urges nations to make infertility services equitable and accessible

Premium

Datanomics: Injecting drug users remain at highest HIV risk in India

PMJAY for 70+ logged 700k treatments worth ₹1,471 crore in first year

World AIDS Day 2025: Theme, history, significance, facts you need to know

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsHIV Aidshealth news

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story