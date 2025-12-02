Can HIV be cured? New research shows long-term remission may be closer

New immunotherapy combining antibodies and T-cells helped some HIV-positive people keep the virus under control for months, offering early hope for treatment without lifelong pills.

According to the study, several participants saw only a slow, low-level resurgence, and their immune systems kept the virus suppressed for months.

In a standout case, one participant remained virally suppressed for over 18 months without ART.

This suggests that the combination therapy may have retrained the body’s defences to control HIV , even without pills.

Why is this important?

For people living with HIV (over 40 million globally today), lifelong ART has transformed a once-fatal infection into a manageable chronic disease. However, there is the burden of daily pills, which includes adherence, side effects, access to medications, social stigma and cost.