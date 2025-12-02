How soon HIV symptoms appear, and why most people don't notice them

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

“If I had a risky encounter, when will I know?” According to global health authorities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HIV can enter the body, begin replicating almost instantly and still leave a person feeling completely normal for weeks, sometimes even years.

When does HIV start replicating inside the body?

According to the CDC, the virus begins replicating within 24 to 72 hours after entering the body. It targets CD4 cells, which are key defenders of the immune system, and spreads rapidly.

However, even while replication is happening, a person may feel normal. UNAIDS explains that the immune system initially attempts to contain the virus, and many people do not notice anything unusual.

Why can HIV remain asymptomatic for weeks or even years? WHO notes that people can remain completely asymptomatic for several years after acquiring HIV . But even in the earliest phase, the body may show no outward signs despite the viral load being extremely high. This means: No symptoms does not mean no infection

Symptoms, when they appear, can be misleading What do early HIV symptoms look like? If symptoms appear, they usually emerge between 2 and 6 weeks after exposure. WHO describes this stage as “acute HIV infection”. The signs closely resemble flu, viral fever or common monsoon-season illnesses.

Common early symptoms include: Fever

Rash

Sore throat

Swollen lymph nodes

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Night sweats These symptoms occur because the immune system is mounting a strong defence. Because this immune reaction resembles other viral infections, many people dismiss it as “just a seasonal virus”. Importantly, early signs may signal the most infectious period of HIV. Viral load, which is the amount of virus in the blood, is at its peak during this phase, often even before symptoms appear. If you think you are at risk, when should you get tested? According to the CDC: Fourth-generation tests can detect most infections within 18–45 days

Antibody-only rapid tests may take 23–90 days Testing too early can create a false sense of security. Repeat testing is often necessary depending on the type of test used.