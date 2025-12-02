How toxic air is quietly triggering behavioural changes in children

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Toxic air isn’t just choking our cities - it may also be quietly reshaping children’s brains. Growing evidence shows that pollution doesn’t stop at the lungs. It travels deeper, reaching the bloodstream and even the brain, where it triggers microscopic inflammation that can disrupt how children think, behave and learn. Experts warn that these changes often remain invisible in scans, making the damage harder to detect but deeply consequential.

“In young children, when neurons are still forming connections (synapses), polluted air damages neurons and disrupts synaptic connections, leading to developmental impairment at the microscopic level. Even if an MRI appears normal, micro-level inflammation and broken synapses can be seen under a microscope,” shares Dr Puja Kapoor, paediatric neurologist and co-founder, Continua Kids.

How pollution quietly inflames young brains Long-term exposure to PM2.5 (particulate matter of size 2.5 microns) is the biggest threat. "PM2.5 is especially dangerous because it is small enough to cross the lungs into the bloodstream. Once in circulation, this contaminated blood reaches the brain and causes neuro-inflammation (inflammation of tissue in the brain or spinal cord),” Dr Kapoor notes. According to her, other pollutants like nitrous oxide, carbon monoxide and additional particulate matter are harmful as well, but PM2.5 remains the most damaging due to its microscopic size and its ability to circulate to different organs, including the brain, liver and gut.

What changes to watch out for in children The symptoms depend entirely on which part of the brain suffers synaptic damage. According to Dr Kapoor, any neurodevelopmental disorder may emerge depending on the area affected. "When synaptic connections break, the functions controlled by those regions are affected, and the child may develop behavioural or cognitive issues," she says. Potential impacts include: ADHD and attention difficulties

Autism and social communication challenges

Developmental delays

Learning disabilities

Hyperactivity or behavioural concerns These effects build slowly, making early observation crucial. When children are most vulnerable There are two critical windows when the developing brain is highly sensitive to pollution-driven inflammation:

Third trimester of pregnancy – when rapid brain growth occurs

First two years of life – when synaptic development peaks Exposure during these stages can lead to long-term developmental issues, making clean-air access essential for pregnant women and infants. Early warning signs Dr Kapoor advises parents, guardians and teachers looking out for: Delayed speech

Attention challenges or hyperactivity

Learning difficulties

Social communication delays

General developmental lag She warns that the damage starts silently at the microscopic level and accumulates over time, making it crucial not to dismiss early behavioural or learning concerns in children exposed to polluted air.