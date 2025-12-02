How heavy metals in polluted air trigger fatigue, headaches and brain fog

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Many people notice feeling unusually tired, unfocused or foggy during pollution. It is partly because polluted air does not just look dirty; it carries invisible heavy metals that slip deep into the lungs, enter the bloodstream and reach the brain. According to Dr Kinjal Modi, Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine, P D Hinduja Hospital, Khar, invisible neurotoxic particles such as lead, arsenic, cadmium and nickel ride on polluted air like hitchhikers, slip past the lungs’ defences and leave people wondering why they feel foggy, tired, irritable or just “off”.

Are AQI numbers hiding more harmful pollutants?

Dr Modi highlights that AQI was designed to simplify pollution trends using a single number, colour code and broad pollutant categories. It tracks major regulated pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and carbon monoxide.

However, pollutants such as lead, arsenic, chromium, cadmium, volatile organic compounds, benzene and ultrafine particles do not appear on AQI apps even though they are present in the air, especially on high-pollution days. As Dr Modi explains, the absence of measurement does not mean the absence of impact. These metals still enter the body and still cause damage. Which heavy metals rise during polluted days and how do they enter the body? On poor AQI days , urban air often shows increased levels of lead and manganese from vehicles and industrial activity. Other metals also spike: cadmium from smelting and waste burning

arsenic from coal and industrial emissions

nickel from fuel combustion and brake wear These metals latch on to PM2.5, allowing them to reach the deepest parts of the lungs. Once inhaled, they embed in the alveoli, slip into nearby capillaries and then enter the bloodstream. Some metals, such as mercury vapour, have absorption rates up to 80 per cent.

Once inside, they travel to the liver, kidneys, bones and the central nervous system. How is heavy-metal toxicity different from routine PM2.5 exposure? Particulate matter irritates and inflames the respiratory and cardiovascular systems. Heavy metals behave differently. Dr Modi explains that they accumulate, persist and interfere with the chemistry of organs. “Lead disrupts nerve signalling. Cadmium can damage bones and kidneys. Arsenic affects the lungs and skin. Some of these metals are carcinogens. This is not just surface-level inflammation; it is systemic, slow and far-reaching,” he says. How do these metals reach the brain and cause fogginess or fatigue? The brain is protected by the blood–brain barrier, but heavy metals can exploit nutrient transport pathways or disrupt the barrier when concentrations are high.