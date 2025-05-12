If you’ve been keeping an eye on weight-loss medications being researched and launched at various places worldwide, you have probably heard of Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and American multinational pharma firm Eli Lilly’s Zepbound. According to a study, presented during the ongoing European Congress on Obesity in Spain, on direct comparison between the two, Zepbound helped people lose more weight and more belly fat, reported Bloomberg.
Zepbound vs Wegovy: What does the new trial reveal?
In a head-to-head clinical trial funded by Eli Lilly, Zepbound, which is tirzepatide, outperformed Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, a semaglutide, across all major measures of weight loss over 72 weeks. Tirzepatide and semaglutide are part of a new generation of medications for type-2 diabetes and the management of obesity. Tirzepatide is a long-acting glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, and semaglutide is a long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist.
According to the Bloomberg report, on average, patients on Zepbound lost 47 per cent more weight than those on Wegovy. They also trimmed about two more inches off their waists, 18.4 centimetres vs. 13 centimetres.
Waist size is not just about aesthetics. It is a critical indicator of visceral fat, the dangerous fat stored deep inside your abdomen around your organs. This type of fat is strongly linked to serious health risks like:
Heart disease
Stroke
Type 2 diabetes
Fatty liver disease
According to Dr Louis Aronne, lead investigator of the study and professor at Weill Cornell Medicine, even a 2-inch reduction in waist circumference can improve blood pressure and other metabolic health markers, the Bloomberg report said.
How much weight did patients lose on each drug?
The participants, who weighed an average of 113 kg (about 249 pounds), showed significant results:
Not necessarily. Bloomberg spoke with Professor Gijs Goossens from Maastricht University, who wasn’t involved in the study, and he pointed out that choosing between Zepbound and Wegovy may ultimately depend on the patient’s medical history, goals, tolerance for side effects, and insurance coverage.
Dr Aronne, while optimistic about Zepbound’s results, stressed that many people still do very well on Wegovy. “The majority of people with obesity will do just fine,” he said.
Wegovy availability and pricing in India
Neither of the weight-loss drugs are currently available in India. Wegovy is expected to be launched in India soon, but its price is still being discussed, with estimates ranging from around ₹8,000 to ₹14,000 per month. For more health updates and wellness insights, follow #HealthWithBS