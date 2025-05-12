If you’ve been keeping an eye on weight-loss medications being researched and launched at various places worldwide, you have probably heard of Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and American multinational pharma firm Eli Lilly’s Zepbound. According to a study, presented during the ongoing European Congress on Obesity in Spain, on direct comparison between the two, Zepbound helped people lose more weight and more belly fat, reported Bloomberg.

Zepbound vs Wegovy: What does the new trial reveal?

In a head-to-head clinical trial funded by Eli Lilly, Zepbound, which is tirzepatide, outperformed Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, a semaglutide, across all major measures of weight loss over 72 weeks. Tirzepatide and semaglutide are part of a new generation of medications for type-2 diabetes and the management of obesity. Tirzepatide is a long-acting glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, and semaglutide is a long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist.

ALSO READ: Can weight-loss drugs like Ozempic help prevent cancer? New study says yes According to the Bloomberg report, on average, patients on Zepbound lost 47 per cent more weight than those on Wegovy. They also trimmed about two more inches off their waists, 18.4 centimetres vs. 13 centimetres.

Why is waist size important for long-term health?

Waist size is not just about aesthetics. It is a critical indicator of visceral fat, the dangerous fat stored deep inside your abdomen around your organs. This type of fat is strongly linked to serious health risks like:

Heart disease

Stroke

Type 2 diabetes

Fatty liver disease

According to Dr Louis Aronne, lead investigator of the study and professor at Weill Cornell Medicine, even a 2-inch reduction in waist circumference can improve blood pressure and other metabolic health markers, the Bloomberg report said.

How much weight did patients lose on each drug?

The participants, who weighed an average of 113 kg (about 249 pounds), showed significant results:

Zepbound: Most patients lost at least 10 per cent of their body weight, and nearly twice as many lost at least 25 per cent compared to those on Wegovy.

Wegovy: Around three-fifths of users lost at least 10 per cent of their weight.

The report said researchers highlighted that this kind of sustained weight loss is clinically meaningful and can reduce the risk of multiple chronic diseases.

Zepbound vs Wegovy: What are the side effects?

Both medications had similar side effects, but with slight differences:

Zepbound users more often reported pain or swelling at the injection site.

Wegovy users were slightly more likely to discontinue the treatment due to nausea, vomiting, or other gastrointestinal issues.

ALSO READ: WHO to back use of weight-loss drugs for adults globally, raises cost issue It’s important to note that most side effects were mild to moderate and occurred early in treatment.

Which weight-loss drug is the better choice?

Not necessarily. Bloomberg spoke with Professor Gijs Goossens from Maastricht University, who wasn’t involved in the study, and he pointed out that choosing between Zepbound and Wegovy may ultimately depend on the patient’s medical history, goals, tolerance for side effects, and insurance coverage.

Dr Aronne, while optimistic about Zepbound’s results, stressed that many people still do very well on Wegovy. “The majority of people with obesity will do just fine,” he said.

