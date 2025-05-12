Monday, May 12, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Can weight-loss drugs like Ozempic help prevent cancer? New study says yes

Can weight-loss drugs like Ozempic help prevent cancer? New study says yes

New research suggests GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro may lower the risk of several obesity-related cancers, even matching surgery in preventive benefits

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

What if a medication designed to help with weight loss could also protect you from cancer? New research suggests it’s a possibility. Scientists have found that certain weight-loss drugs, originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, might not only help people shed kilos but also significantly lower the risk of obesity-related cancers.

Weight-loss drugs may reduce more than weight—possibly cancer risk

In a recent study titled “Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists compared with bariatric metabolic surgery and the risk of obesity-related cancer”, published in The Lancet’s open-access journal eClinicalMedicine, researchers found that people taking first-generation GLP-1 drugs—like Semaglutide (Ozempic, Rybelsus, Wegovy), Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound), Dulaglutide (Trulicity), Exenatide (Byetta), and Liraglutide (Victoza)—had a similar reduction in cancer risk as those who underwent bariatric surgery, despite losing less weight on average. 
 

Study highlights and key findings

  • Participants: Over 6,300 adults in Israel with obesity and type 2 diabetes
  • Duration: Patients were tracked for an average of 7.5 years (up to 12.9 years)
  • Cancer focus: Breast, colorectal, uterine, ovarian, pancreatic, and liver cancers
  • Key finding: GLP-1 drugs showed a 41 per cent greater direct protective effect than surgery after adjusting for weight loss

How did GLP-1 drugs perform compared to bariatric surgery?

The occurrence rates were nearly identical in both groups:
  • Bariatric surgery group: 150 of 3,178 developed cancer
  • GLP-1 drug group: 148 of 3,178 developed cancer
Even though surgery led to more weight loss, GLP-1 medications matched it in cancer prevention, and after adjusting for weight, they showed a stronger direct effect.

Why GLP-1 drugs may protect against cancer

Researchers believe inflammation is the key. Obesity creates a pro-inflammatory state, which is known to increase cancer risk. GLP-1 receptor agonists:
  • Decrease immune system overactivation
  • Lower inflammatory markers
  • Improve hormone regulation
These combined effects may reduce the likelihood of developing cancer. 

GLP-1 weight-loss drugs available in India

Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) by Eli Lilly
 
Weekly injection for type 2 diabetes
Cost: ₹3,500 (2.5 mg), ₹4,375 (5 mg)
  Semaglutide (Wegovy) by Novo Nordisk
 
Weekly injection
Yet to launch in India
Expected monthly cost: ₹8,000 to ₹14,000
 
Semaglutide (Rybelsus) by Novo Nordisk 
Daily oral medicine
Cost: ₹12,000 to ₹13,000 a month

Potential risks and side effects of GLP-1 drugs

Common and rare side effects include: 
  • Gastrointestinal issues (nausea, diarrhoea)
  • Pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas)
  • Rare kidney complications 
Concerns over links to pancreatic or thyroid cancer (no confirmed causal evidence so far) 

Final takeaway: promising, but more research needed 

Experts caution that while the findings are promising, more randomised trials and long-term studies are essential. GLP-1 drugs could be part of a larger arsenal in cancer prevention, but their full implications are still being understood.  For more health updates and wellness insights, follow #HealthWithBS

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

