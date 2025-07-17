Why you can't stop scrolling: Zombie scrolling is hijacking your attention

You blink, and somehow it’s been 45 minutes on Instagram. That’s not a lack of willpower—it’s “zombie scrolling”, and it’s by design.

In the digital age, the boundaries between work, rest, and recreation have blurred. One of the most pervasive yet overlooked consequences of this hyper-connected lifestyle is zombie scrolling: the habit of endlessly and passively consuming content on social media without intention or awareness.

“This behaviour is rewiring our brains, disrupting emotional regulation, and impairing cognitive function,” said Dr Amitabh Saha, Associate Director & Clinical Administrator, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Psychiatry, Max Superspeciality Hospital, Vaishali.

What is zombie scrolling?

Zombie scrolling isn’t about checking Instagram intentionally to reply to a friend or watching a video with focus. It’s the mindless, passive swiping we do out of boredom, habit, or anxiety. You’re not really engaged—you’re just there, thumb moving, brain checked out.

As Dr Saha explained, “It’s the kind of behaviour where time slips away, you don’t know why you’re scrolling, and you aren’t even aware of how it’s affecting you.” What happens inside your brain when you scroll endlessly? That little buzz you get from a like, a reel, or a viral meme? That’s dopamine at work. It feels good, so your brain keeps chasing it. “Zombie scrolling activates the dopaminergic reward system in the brain, which is also involved in addictions,” explained Dr Saha. “But over time, repeated stimulation dulls the system, so you need more scrolling for the same sense of reward. It becomes a loop.”

Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman, Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, added that it also activates the default mode network—the brain’s background activity during mind-wandering. This leads to overthinking, emotional numbness, and cognitive fog. The doctors also warned that the algorithms and the tech are designed to keep us scrolling like zombies. “Everything from infinite scroll and autoplay to algorithmically curated feeds is meant to hook your attention and keep you there. There are no stopping cues,” said Dr Gupta. “The platform architecture is meant to exploit your psychology, leveraging your fear of missing out (Fomo), your craving for novelty, and your desire for social validation.”

This is why we often find ourselves opening Instagram without any real reason—and still being there 30 minutes later. How does zombie scrolling affect your mind and body? You may think scrolling is your ‘me time’, but it might be doing more harm than you realise. “Zombie scrolling reinforces avoidance behaviours,” warned Dr Gupta. “Instead of processing stress or emotions, people escape into the scroll and eventually lose emotional resilience.” Other effects include: Reduced focus

Mental fatigue

Emotional numbness

Irritability Over time, zombie scrolling is linked to: Anxiety and low mood

Sleep disruption

Poor memory and attention span

Emotional dysregulation It doesn’t stop there. Physically, it can cause:

Eye strain

Neck and shoulder pain

Sleep disturbances (especially due to late-night scrolling and blue light exposure)

Reduced energy and motivation during the day What are the warning signs that you’re stuck in a scroll loop? According to both doctors, here are some red flags you shouldn’t ignore: Losing track of time online

Instinctively opening apps with no clear purpose

Feeling drained or anxious after scrolling

Delaying meals, sleep, or work due to phone use

Constantly checking your phone even during conversations

Struggling with focus at work “Friends and family may notice withdrawal, irritability, or you being mentally ‘checked out’ even when you’re physically present,” said Dr Gupta.