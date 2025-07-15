Tracing the truth in the pink salt craze: Healthy alternative or just hype?

What is regular salt?
What is pink Himalayan salt?
Key differences between pink and white salt
- Pink salt is mined from salt deposits in the Himalayas.
- White salt (or table salt) is often derived from evaporated seawater or underground salt mines.
- Pink salt is minimally processed and usually sold in coarse crystals.
- White salt is highly refined and often contains anti-caking agents.
- Pink salt is mostly free of additives but does not contain added iodine.
- White salt is usually fortified with iodine, which is essential for thyroid health.
- Pink salt contains trace amounts of potassium, calcium, magnesium, and iron.
- White salt is almost purely sodium chloride.
- Pink salt has a coarser texture and a milder taste.
- White salt is finer and has a sharper, saltier flavour.
Claimed health benefits of pink salt
- Rich in minerals: It contains small amounts of potassium, magnesium, calcium, and iron.
- Supports hydration: A pinch of pink salt in water is said to help with electrolyte balance.
- Lower sodium intake: Coarser crystals may mean you use slightly less by volume.
- Less processed: It’s free from additives and often considered more “natural”.
What about the absence of iodine?
So, is pink salt actually healthier?
