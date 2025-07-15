Home / Health / Over 14 million infants missed all vaccines in 2024, warn WHO and UNICEF

Over 14 million infants missed all vaccines in 2024, warn WHO and UNICEF

Despite stable global coverage, over 14 million infants received no vaccines in 2024, a worrying gap as efforts to meet Immunization Agenda 2030 targets remain off-track

vaccine
Over 14 million children missed out on vaccines in 2024, WHO and UNICEF report.
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
Over 14 million infants worldwide did not receive any routine vaccinations in 2024, says the latest joint report by WHO and UNICEF. This marks an increase from 12.9 million in 2019 and is 4 million higher than the annual target required to stay on track with the Immunization Agenda 2030 goals.
More than half of the world’s unvaccinated infants are in nine countries — Nigeria, India, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Angola.
 
While these nations account for a large share of zero-dose children, it’s important to note that high overall coverage can still exist alongside high absolute numbers. For example, India recorded 909,000 unvaccinated infants in 2024, about 6 per cent of the global total, despite reaching 96 per cent vaccine coverage among 22.7 million infants.
 

Vaccination coverage steady, but below target

Global childhood vaccination rates showed marginal improvement in 2024:
  • 89 per cent of infants received at least one dose of the DTP vaccine (against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis/ whooping cough).
  • 85 per cent completed the recommended three-dose series.
  • Around 20 million infants missed at least one dose of DTP-containing vaccine last year.
  • 84 per cent received the first dose of measles vaccine
  • Global coverage for the first dose of HPV vaccine in girls grew from 27 per cent in 2023 to 31 per cent in 2024.
  • Coverage of yellow fever vaccine in the countries at risk of it is 50 per cent, well below the recommended 80 per cent.
 

Funding, misinformation and added challenges

UN officials expressed concern about the slashed health aid budgets. “Vaccines save lives, allowing individuals, families, communities, economies and nations to flourish,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Drastic cuts in aid, coupled with misinformation about the safety of vaccines, threaten to unwind decades of progress.”
 
The report highlights that around 10.2 million unvaccinated or under-vaccinated infants live in countries facing conflict or social and institutional instability. These children are the most vulnerable to disease outbreaks and urgently need focused support.
 

Why vaccines still matter

Vaccines save up to five million lives every year, according to WHO. Unvaccinated children are significantly more vulnerable to life-threatening diseases, which can also spread rapidly through communities when herd immunity falters.
 
While stabilising coverage is a step forward, the continued presence of over 14 million zero-dose infants is a global red flag. Unless urgent action is taken, health experts warn that progress made over decades in childhood immunisation could unravel, leaving the world vulnerable to preventable but deadly disease outbreaks.
 
To reach every child, WHO and UNICEF calls for:
1.  Targeted funding for countries with the highest zero-dose populations
2.  Better delivery mechanisms in fragile and conflict-affected regions
3.  Strong public messaging to combat vaccine hesitancy and disinformation
4. Investing in better data and disease surveillance systems for high-impact immunization programmes.
 

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

