Over 14 million infants missed all vaccines in 2024, warn WHO and UNICEF

Over 14 million infants worldwide did not receive any routine vaccinations in 2024, says the latest joint report by WHO and UNICEF. This marks an increase from 12.9 million in 2019 and is 4 million higher than the annual target required to stay on track with the Immunization Agenda 2030 goals.

More than half of the world’s unvaccinated infants are in nine countries — Nigeria, India, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Angola.

While these nations account for a large share of zero-dose children, it’s important to note that high overall coverage can still exist alongside high absolute numbers. For example, India recorded 909,000 unvaccinated infants in 2024, about 6 per cent of the global total, despite reaching 96 per cent vaccine coverage among 22.7 million infants.

Vaccination coverage steady, but below target Global childhood vaccination rates showed marginal improvement in 2024: 89 per cent of infants received at least one dose of the DTP vaccine (against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis/ whooping cough).

85 per cent completed the recommended three-dose series.

Around 20 million infants missed at least one dose of DTP-containing vaccine last year.

84 per cent received the first dose of measles vaccine

Global coverage for the first dose of HPV vaccine in girls grew from 27 per cent in 2023 to 31 per cent in 2024.

Coverage of yellow fever vaccine in the countries at risk of it is 50 per cent, well below the recommended 80 per cent. Funding, misinformation and added challenges UN officials expressed concern about the slashed health aid budgets. “Vaccines save lives, allowing individuals, families, communities, economies and nations to flourish,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Drastic cuts in aid, coupled with misinformation about the safety of vaccines, threaten to unwind decades of progress.”

The report highlights that around 10.2 million unvaccinated or under-vaccinated infants live in countries facing conflict or social and institutional instability. These children are the most vulnerable to disease outbreaks and urgently need focused support. Why vaccines still matter Vaccines save up to five million lives every year, according to WHO. Unvaccinated children are significantly more vulnerable to life-threatening diseases, which can also spread rapidly through communities when herd immunity falters. While stabilising coverage is a step forward, the continued presence of over 14 million zero-dose infants is a global red flag. Unless urgent action is taken, health experts warn that progress made over decades in childhood immunisation could unravel, leaving the world vulnerable to preventable but deadly disease outbreaks.