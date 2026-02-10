$1,000 scholarship at UCSC Silicon Valley: How Indian students can apply

Planning to study in the United States this year with strong academic credentials? UCSC Silicon Valley, the professional education arm of the University of California, Santa Cruz, has announced the International Student Merit Scholarship for international students, including those from India, enrolling in certificate programmes.

The merit-based scholarship offers a one-time award of $1,000 (around Rs 90,800). The amount is applied as a reduction to the International Student Fee during the first quarter of enrolment. It is open to new F-1 international students who enrol full-time in eligible UCSC Silicon Valley certificate programmes.

The scholarship is available only in the student’s first quarter and does not apply to continuing students, part-time enrolments, or applicants on non-F-1 visa categories.

Who the programmes are for UCSC Silicon Valley Extension programmes are designed for international graduates and early-career professionals. The courses combine academic instruction with applied learning, with a strong focus on project-based coursework. Curricula are aligned with current industry practices and focus on building practical skills linked to roles in technology, business, and innovation-led sectors in the US and other global markets. “The International Student Merit Scholarship is intended to support international students as they begin their academic journey in the US,” said PK Agarwal, Dean, UCSC Silicon Valley. Eligibility conditions To qualify, applicants must meet all of the following requirements:

• Apply as a new F-1 international student • Meet admission requirements for the chosen certificate programme • Submit complete application documentation • Enrol full-time, in line with F-1 visa rules The scholarship cannot be transferred or deferred and is not available to students already enrolled in a programme. How to apply Applicants must submit a separate scholarship application in addition to their programme application. This includes a personal statement of 300 to 500 words explaining academic goals, professional interests, and reasons for applying to the programme. Scholarship applications must be submitted one month before the programme application deadline.