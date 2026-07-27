3-year H-1B visa pause, $100,000 fee: What's in the new US Senate bill

A Republican senator has introduced a bill in the US Senate that would dramatically reshape the H-1B visa programme if enacted. The proposal, called the End H-1B Abuse Act, seeks to halt the issuance of new H-1B visas for three years before restarting the programme under stricter rules. It would also write into law the Trump administration's controversial $100,000 H-1B petition fee, which a federal court recently struck down.

"The H-1B program was created to address workforce shortages for specialized, difficult-to-fill positions – not to displace qualified, hardworking Americans with cheaper, foreign labor. We shouldn’t be issuing work permits that make it easier to undercut American workers when we have the talent right here at home,” said Senator Sheehy. “My legislation, the End H-1B Abuse Act, restores the program to its original intent and puts American workers first by closing loopholes that incentivize abuse, strengthening guardrails and prioritizing our national security interests," Sheehy said in a release.

What is the bill?

The bill (S.5097), introduced by Republican Senator Tim Sheehy of Montana on July 24, has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee. At this stage, it is only a proposed law and has not been debated or passed by either chamber of Congress.

Sheehy argues that the H-1B programme has drifted from its original purpose of filling genuine skill shortages and is instead being used to replace American workers with lower-cost foreign labour.

What are the key proposals?

1. Pause new H-1B visas for three years

The legislation proposes a three-year halt on the issuance of new H-1B visas. According to the bill's supporters, the programme would resume only after new restrictions and safeguards are implemented.

If enacted in its current form, companies would not be able to obtain new H-1B visas during the pause, although the exact treatment of existing H-1B holders would ultimately depend on the final statutory language and any implementing regulations.

2. Bring back the $100,000 H-1B fee

The bill would permanently establish a $100,000 fee for each H-1B petition, effectively codifying the Trump administration's policy into federal law.

That fee, however, is currently in legal limbo.

In June, US District Judge Leo Sorokin ruled that the administration lacked congressional authority to impose the fee, calling it an unlawful tax. Last week, the First Circuit Court of Appeals declined the administration's request to pause that ruling, leaving the district court's decision in place while the appeal continues.Passing legislation would give Congress explicit authority for such a fee, potentially overcoming the legal problem identified by the court.

3. Replace the lottery with a wage-based system

The proposal would permanently eliminate the random H-1B lottery and instead allocate visas using a wage-based selection system.

This would prioritise employers offering higher salaries, with the stated objective of ensuring visas go to highly skilled workers rather than lower-cost hires.

4. Ban third-party staffing and concurrent employment

The legislation would prohibit:

Third-party staffing agency models

Concurrent H-1B employment (working for multiple employers simultaneously)

Supporters argue these practices have contributed to misuse of the programme.